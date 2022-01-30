Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne NOT Dismissed From Embezzlement & Fraud Lawsuit! By

Erika Jayne NOT Dismissed From Embezzlement & Fraud Lawsuit!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne, is not off the hook in her husband’s embezzlement and fraud lawsuit as reported by multiple outlets. The case against the XXPEN$IVE songstress is simply being dropped in Chicago federal court and refiled in California.

As reported, law firm, Edelson PC, says financial records from the bankruptcy of disgraced lawyer, Tom Girardi, show that Girardi’s estranged wife, Erika Jayne, received money misappropriated from victims of the Lion Air crash who were represented by her husband.

In December 2020, Edelson PC accused the Girardis of using $2 million in settlement funds meant for the families of victims of the 2018 Lion Air crash to bankroll their glamorous Hollywood lifestyle.

Erika Jayne has denied receiving settlement funds. Tom has not responded to the allegations, although attorneys for him have acknowledged the settlement funds in question were not distributed.

Pursuing the lawsuit against Erika Girardi in California, where she and her company EJ Global LLC are based, will speed the case up by avoiding arguments over venue, said Edelson partner Eli Wade-Scott.

“We can be sure that we don’t waste time on arguments about where the case should be, and get straight to the heart of it: what did Erika get that should have gone to the victims’ families?” Wade-Scott said in a statement. The plan to dismiss and refile the lawsuit was outlined during a Wednesday hearing before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago.

Evan Borges, a partner at Greenberg Gross representing Erika Girardi, said he also welcomed avoiding arguments over jurisdiction.

“I’m hoping that the additional time assists in getting the most complete picture of the evidence as possible, because it’s important that everyone understand Erika is completely innocent and never received any of the Boeing client funds,” Borges said in an email following Wednesday’s hearing.

While Erika Jayne’s case will be refiled in California, the case against Tom Girardi, his defunct law firm, Girardi Keese, and two of the firm’s former attorneys will continue in Chicago federal court. Those attorneys, David Lira and Keith Griffin, said in court filings the firm’s accounts were controlled by Girardi.

Ronald Richards is a Beverly Hills-based criminal defense and civil litigation attorney hired by a court-appointed trustee to specifically focus on Erika Jayne’s case — tweeted clarification and supporting court documents.

As the fake news reports littered the interwebs, Erika Jayne wasted no time to repost the false headlines and throw jabs at her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars.

As previously reported, Erika Jayne may have to fork over diamond earrings worth $750k, purchased by her estranged husband, who allegedly used victim’s settlement money. According to court docs, Tom Girardi purchased the expensive earrings back in 2007 from M&M Jewelers, using money that was in a client trust account at his former law firm, Girardi & Keese. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denies any wrongdoing and has filed a motion to keep the pricey bling.

Production on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently underway.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips