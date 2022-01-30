1000-LB Sisters ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton ‘Stops BREATHING’ After Partying With Friends! (Video) By

During the season finale teaser of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton stops breathing after she had been partying with her friends.

In the frightening clip below from Monday’s upcoming episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy, 35, is slumped back in her wheelchair, while her head is leaned back.

“I don’t know how her body can hold up. I’m hoping Dr. Smith can intervene with Tammy.” Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton, says in a talking head confessional.

Amy Slaton had previously feared that her sibling could be dead in about five years.

Dr. Smith asked Tammy: “Would you consider possibly going back to rehab ” and Tammy admits she’s “ready” to go back.

While in the back of the van, Tammy, said she was “feeling sleepy” before she “quit breathing.”

The season 3 finale airs Monday, January 31, at 10:00pm ET, on TLC.

Viewers witnessed a lot of changes happening in Tammy Slaton’s life in Season 3 — from excessive drinking, vaping and partying.

As reported, her spiral down a slippery slope of alcohol and partying, has led to Tammy moving into a nursing home and becoming a ward of the state of Kentucky.

In a previous clip from the TLC reality series, Tammy was picked up by her friends Rob, Ralph, and JT to hang out.

“We’ve just been drinking, vaping. As a teenager, I wasn’t doing any partying. I was super shy about my weight and I didn’t really have many friends.” Tammy stated during a talking head confessional.

She added: “But now, I’m at the point where I don’t care. I’m gonna be me.”

As the clip continued, Tammy vaped in the car before stopping at a liquor store and asked for “one bottle of whatever and eight shots.”

Tammy and her friends arrived back at her home to drink and eat pizza.

She confessed: “We don’t eat healthily. Because for me, if I eat something like pizza or pizza rolls, the bread soaks up the alcohol and the grease helps so we don’t get too hungover.”

1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 airs on TLC, Monday nights, at 10pm EST.

