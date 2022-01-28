Celebrity News ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Fans Believe Georgia Hassarati Looks Like THIS Famous Movie Actress! By

Season 3 of ‘Too Hot To Handle’ has introduced several beautiful people to the popular franchise, including Georgia Hassarati. After fans watched the show, they couldn’t help but point out Georgia’s resemblance to another Australian actor.

As soon as Georgia joined the other cast of ‘Too Hot To Handle,’ it was clear a lot of the guys were smitten by her. On the second day of the show, Patrick Mullen was already serenading Georgia with a song he wrote named, ‘Dear Georgia.’ What’s worse is that he dropped the ‘I love you’ bomb at the end of his performance. One viewer said they wanted to know who told Patrick that he could sing. Now fans are pointing out that Georgia looks like an Australian A-list actress.

Fans of the Netflix show on Twitter pointed out the 26-year-old contestant looks a lot like Margot Robbie. Despite both of them being born in Australia, there is no evidence that they are related. However, their face and lip shape look very similar. Many were saying they could pass off as twins. One ‘Too Hot To Handle’ fan wrote, “Georgia on THTH is Margot Robbie’s twin. She literally sounds and looks like a brunette version of her.”

Other viewers pointed out that another contestant resembles a serial killer. One tweet from a show fan said Patrick looked a lot like serial killer, Richard Ramirez. Another fan said, “Naaaaa you f**king smashed it do we know Georgia’s whereabouts….is she safe? These two are deffo related.”

Georgia is one of the show’s contestants that fans expected to leave with someone by the end of the show. However, she experienced the most growth and decided she won’t settle for anything less than what she deserved. Fans were happy when the influencer left the resort single and confident. One said, “I honestly don’t blame Georgia for turning a lot of these men down…between controlling Steven, cringe Harrie, and no need to explain any further, Patrick….what do you expect her to do?’

Georgia’s Instagram account has over 70 thousand followers, which is expected to grow as more people watch the Netflix reality show. When she isn’t traveling all around the world, the reality star is modeling cute bikinis on her social media. With Georgia’s growing popularity, she might cross paths with Margot Robbie sooner than fans think.

