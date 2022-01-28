Real Housewives of Atlanta Mike Hill Admits Marriage To Cynthia Bailey Falling Apart & Talks Divorce! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Mike Hill Admits Marriage To Cynthia Bailey Falling Apart & Talks Divorce!

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey have only been married one year but already there is trouble in paradise, and the sportscaster is talking divorce.

In a new interview, Mike Hill, 51, admitted there’s conflict in his one-year marriage to former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey, 54.

Hill revealed that shortly after the celebration of their one-year wedding anniversary in West Hollywood, California, the two had a falling out.

“Sunday was our anniversary, and then I took Monday off and had to go back to work on Tuesday. We basically stayed in town and went to this great hotel that’s in town in West Hollywood, and we just chilled, went to dinner, and enjoyed each other’s company,” Hill said during an interview with Behind the Velvet Rope.

Mike Hill then went onto to say that while their weekend got off to a good start — it didn’t end harmoniously and he predicts divorce in the couple’s future.

“But I’ll say because we are also very transparent … yeah we argue, and I’m going to tell you right now that Sunday was great [but] that Monday, I was like, ‘We might not make it to year two,’” Mike Hill said. “Because it was just something that happened, I don’t go too far into our business — it was nothing malicious. It was just a misunderstanding. A lot of times, it’s just communication.”

Hill then added: “But we enjoyed each other. We quickly got over it.”

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey were married in October 2020.

This news comes as no surprise to loyal Real Housewives of Atlanta fans, who know Mike Hill as an admitted serial cheater.

In October 2021, Mike was hit with cheating rumors after being accused of sending nude photos, via Snapchat, to a Twitter user. The alleged recipient’s Twitter handle is @Alist_xo.

The drama kicked off after the woman tweeted that she had some dirt on Hill, promising to dish receipts if her post gained steam.

The first piece of supposed evidence was a screenshot of Hill’s Snapchat account, claiming that she had scored his address, likely using the app’s “Snap Map” feature.

“Okay well let’s say this for starters. He has sent me nudes I have videos. And no it’s not massive but it’s pretty. The nudes I’ll post some snippets of later on but those will cost ya,” she later shared.

Mike, however, denied the allegations — “We’ll take care of it the way it’s supposed to be taken care of,” he said. Hill also said he doesn’t know the woman but hopes she would seek psychological help,” he told TMZ.

Are you surprised, Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey’s marriage is on the rocks? Sound off in the comments!

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips