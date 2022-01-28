Don't Be Tardy Kim Zolciak Reveals She’s Returning To TV “Very Soon!” By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is hinting that she’s poised for a reality TV comeback. Bravo canceled “Don’t Be Tardy” which starred the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and her large family, less than a year ago.

A Twitter user recently encouraged Kim to step back into the reality TV spotlight, writing—“@Kimzolciak excuse me…I’m going to need you to get back in TV pronto. I can’t be reciting every episode of DBT…I need new material. K, thanks, bye.”

Kim hinted that she would be back sooner rather than later, responding “Coming very soon.”

Kim started her Bravo career as an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2008. She exited the series in 2012 to star in successful spinoff series, “Don’t Be Tardy.” The show ran for eight seasons.

Kim has appeared on various talk/reality shows over the years, including “Dancing With the Stars,” “The Dr. Oz Show,” and “Watch What Happens Live.”

Kim made headlines in October, after the “Housewives” tell-all book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” hit the shelves.

The book detailed a shocking off-camera altercation between Kim and her co-star and frenemy, NeNe Leakes.

Bravo cameras “missed the whole thing” according to producer, Carlos King.

“The arguments between Kim and NeNe were always next level. All season 2, they went back and forth, fighting and making up,” King said in the book. “Then there was an incident that happened off-camera where NeNe allegedly tried to choke Kim in a Target parking lot.”

While NeNe, 54, and Kim, 43, declined to be interviewed for the book, comeback RHOA star, Shereé Whitfield, spoke out about witnessing the entire spectacle.

“They were at Atlantic Station. Kim and NeNe were waiting to film a scene shopping at a boutique,” Shereé recalled. “But NeNe was upset because Kim had supposedly been talking about her behind her back at the A-List Awards.”

Shereé explained that NeNe approached Kim to confront her about the alleged chatter, before lashing out.

“They started arguing and NeNe went for Kim‘s neck and was choking her,” Shereé claimed. “She lunged at her twice. Kim ended up calling the police but dropped the charges. The cameras were inside the store, so they missed the whole thing.”

NeNe and Kim were on friendly terms before landing on the RHOA ensemble cast, in 2008. The duo continued to butt heads off and on until Kim left the show, midway through Season 5.

NeNe has been blasted for her inflated ego, but according to former cast member, Cynthia Bailey, Kim was held to different “standards,” as the only white woman on the cast.

“Kim can be disrespectful as hell, that’s for sure,” Cynthia commented in the book. “And we all felt that because she was white, she wasn’t held to the same standards as we were.”

Cynthia, 54, claimed that Kim had a reputation for rebelling against production rules and often refused to film. The model alleged that Kim used her growing family as an excuse to not show up for filming commitments.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips