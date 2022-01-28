1000-LB Sisters 1000-Lb. Sisters: Fans HORRIFIED By Rat Droppings And Dead Roaches Under Gage’s Crib! By

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton and her husband are under fire after rat droppings, dead roaches and pure filth was discovered under their baby’s crib.

1000-Lb. Sisters: Baby Gage’s Welfare Is A Concern

During a recent episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, fan favorite, Amy Slaton, and her husband, Michael Halterman, were in the process of moving into to their new house. As the couple cleaned out their son’s room, what they found under his crib horrified fans. Under the baby’s crib were rodent droppings and dead roaches. Viewers were completely disgusted and concerned about Gage’s welfare.

A few fans pointed out that Amy was not prioritizing Gage’s health by not keeping his surroundings clean. They even added that Amy might not be ready for another child, considering how overwhelmed she is by Gage. Fans even wonder if Amy will be able to care for two children and maintain a clean environment for them. Between her growing family and maintaining a healthy relationship with Michael, fans think Amy won’t be able to maintain a cleaning routine.

1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton Mentally Overwhelmed

Before Amy began cleaning out what was under Gage’s crib, she was crying over its position in the house. While talking to her sister, Misty, the mother opened up that she felt mentally and physically exhausted. Amy said her recent move, house renovations, and newborn care were getting to her. She even started to cry before Misty assured her that everything was going according to her plan.

1000-Lb. Sisters: Fans Believe Amy Slaton Is Pregnant Again

Many fans think when TLC shot this scene, Amy Slaton was already pregnant with her second child. Some say her freak out about the crib was her hormones acting up. They even blame TLC producers for zooming in on the scene just to get fans talking about the filth.

Other 1000-Lb Sisters fans pointed out that TLC wanted to portray Amy this way to get higher ratings for the reality show. One viewer tweeted that Amy should just spend money on new furniture and a cleaning lady since TLC pays her well.

1000-Lb. Sisters: Amy Slaton’s Filthy Mattress

Those who watched the January 24 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters couldn’t help but point out more of Amy’s dirty habits. The reality star had an old mattress with a huge brown stain that she didn’t want to give up. One fan tweeted, “Amy moved that dingy, musty, moldy ass mattress in her new house and I screamed at the TV. Whew Lawd, somebody go help her!”

Hopefully, Amy will accept much-needed help and focus on self-care.

1000-Lb Sisters Season 3 airs on TLC, Monday nights, at 10pm EST.

