Keeping Up With The Kardashians Rob Kardashian’s Friends Set To Testify That Blac Chyna Pointed A Gun At Rob And Threatened To Kill Him! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Rob Kardashian is accusing his ex and mother of his child, Blac Chyna, of threatening to kill him with a gun, and claims to have witnesses who will back his story.

Court documents confirm that the son of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch, Kris Jenner, is back in court as his assault lawsuit against Chyna moves forward.

Rob is suing Chyna for allegedly trying to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord while supposedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol, on December 14, 2016. The former reality star claimed that his ex repeatedly hit him in the face and head with a six-foot metal pole before he was able to escape. Rob, now 34, documented his allegations on social media and claimed that he suffered injuries to his neck.

Chyna has her own active lawsuit against the Kardashian/Jenner family that alleges that the group plotted against her in order to force her out of Rob’s life. She is asking the court to award her millions of dollars to cover what she believes she lost because of the “illegal interference” that purportedly sparked the decision to cancel E! reality show, “Rob and Chyna.” Chyna alleges that the family spread false accusations to network executives, claiming that she physically abused Rob during their relationship. She believes that they were able to convince E! to dump the ex-couple’s show, which led to her losing millions in income.

Rob’s lawsuit is scheduled to start in February and Chyna’s case against the reality TV clan is set to begin in April. Rob recently requested that the trials be combined to avoid repeat witness testimony. Chyna’s lawyers opposed the motion, calling the idea nonsensical and citing potential jury confusion.

Rob’s witness list has been delivered to the court and includes family members and his mother’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Corey is expected to testify about being called to Rob’s house during the night of the alleged assault. He reportedly discovered “Chyna in a very agitated state and attacking Rob with her fists.”

Corey wrote in a previous statement—“It was clear from her demeanor that she had been up all night on a bender and had not slept. She smelled of alcohol and was drunk and also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.”

Corey also claimed that Chyna attacked Rob in his presence.

“While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him and punched him numerous times in the head and face, as well as his back. Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna’s physical attack on him,” he said.

Rob’s legal counsel will also call his friend, Eugene Shpilsky, to provide testimony. He alleges that he witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Rob and threatening his life. Another friend, Victory Belz, “who separately witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Rob and threatening his life,” will also be called to the stand. Kris, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner will testify about Rob’s injuries and emotional distress.

Documents state—“In addition, Rob intends to introduce documentary evidence of Chyna’s vandalism of the house in which they lived at the time of the December 2016 Incident, including without limitation text messages between BMP showrunner Ailee O’Neill and Kris Jenner.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips