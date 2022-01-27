Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC: Jen Shah & Heather Gay Seen Filming At Mary Cosby’s Church And Talking To Her Uncle! By

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars, Jen Shah and Heather Gay, were spotted filming at Mary Cosby’s church, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church leader.

Instagram account “meow_issues” posted snaps and a video of the duo standing on the sidewalk near the church.

YouTube show, “Sharrell’s World” reported that the ladies crossed paths with Mary’s uncle, Ernie, and approached him while cameras rolled. The women reportedly asked him some questions, which are expected to be discussed on the show.

Why Heather and Jen were on the church property remains unclear, but it appears that Bravo is on the hunt for more info after recent reports alleged the church was under fire due to the issues surrounding its leader.

Watch the video below!

As reported earlier this month—A Salt Lake City local went to Reddit to report that “all the signage” of the church had been taken down amid the negative press coverage surrounding Mary. The reality star landed in hot water on the currently unfolding season of the Bravo series over allegations that she’s operating a cult with her former step-grandfather/current husband, Robert Cosby Sr. The 49-year-old ditched the recently taped reunion series amid a firestorm of controversy, and it appears that Faith Temple has taken a hit.

“Just drove by and it’s completely boarded up and the sign out front is completely gone,” another user said.

Another Reddit user asked her sister to drive to the church and report back. The sister said that “the church is closed right now due to unvaccinated people but is still open and running. No boards on the church.”

Faith Temple’s website confirmed that they were not “currently not having in-person services” due to COVID-19. The notice made sure to add that Mary and Robert “will be more than happy to have you attend when services resume!

The chatter came after Mary dodged appearing on the Season 2 reunion series. Mary had been called out by fans after she referred to her former co-star, Jennie Nguyen’s eyes as “slanted.” Nguyen blasted the reality star on Twitter earlier this month, writing, “Racism in any form is RACISM.”

Andy Cohen later weighed in on the Bravo star’s decision to skip out on filming the reunion, sharing that he was disappointed but not surprised by Mary’s absence.

“I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air [for my CNN special]. We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore,” he revealed on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy,” earlier this month.

Cohen added that whenever “Housewives” pull reunion no-shows, it prevents them from getting their side of the story out to viewers.

“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture,” he said. “I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

