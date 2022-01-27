Vanderpump Rules Raquel Leviss Called Off Engagement After James Kennedy Allegedly Got Into HUGE Fight With Her Dad! By

It appears that the breakup between Bravo stars, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, was a long time coming. The pair shocked fans when Raquel revealed during Part One of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion series that the couple had not had sex for two years ahead of the split. James had already confessed that he didn’t believe that Raquel was his “soulmate” when the reality star spilled the tea.

“We haven’t been having sex for a while,” Raquel revealed, adding that the quarantine was hard on their relationship.

Raquel and James announced that they were parting ways in December, after a five-year relationship.

Andy Cohen, who appeared visibly shocked, asked when the couple stopped having sex.

“It’s been a while. It’s been, like, through COVID, like, we didn’t really …” James said.

“It’s been since those rage texts that James sent me,” Raquel revealed, referencing one of James’ eruptions from 2019.

“That was two summers ago,” Scheana Shay pointed out.

Cohen then noted that Raquel had not taken off her engagement ring.

“I’m gonna give it back to him. Do you want it now?” she asked James.

“Sure,” her ex replied, adding as she handed it over—“Thank you. That’s a bitcoin.”

The ex-couple broke the news of their split to their co-stars earlier in the reunion, which was filmed before they went public with their decision.

“We’ve decided to break off the engagement,” Raquel said. “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed my heart hasn’t been fully in it.”

Raquel clarified that they “both came to the conclusion.”

The couple announced their breakup in a joint statement shortly after filming the Season 9 reunion.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” they wrote in a statement posted on Instagram on December 5.

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Raquel hosted a reunion watch party to celebrate her “unengagement” to James, inviting her friends to watch the moment when the couple revealed that they had called off their engagement.

The 27-year-old Bravo star posted several snaps from the bash on Instagram, where VPR cast member, Ariana Madix, is seen sipping on a drink from a penis straw.

“Penis straws ftw #unengagementparty,” Raquel captioned a shot of herself drinking rosé from a yellow bachelorette party type straw, an accessory that James previously dissed as “tacky.” Raquel and her guests watched the reunion episode together, to relive the VPR star dropping the breakup bomb.

Meanwhile, a Twitter fan account shared a circulating rumor that alleges that the cast knew more than they were letting on during the reunion taping. The rumor claims that a screaming match between James and Raquel’s father triggered the duo’s decision to call it quits. The argument supposedly occurred a couple of months ahead of the reunion taping. The rumor alleges that Raquel’s family “heavily intervened” during the drama.

