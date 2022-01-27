Celebrity News Nick Cannon Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Women Bringing Toys Into The Bedroom! By

Nick Cannon recently became the host of his own daytime talk show that premiered on September 28, and fans can’t get enough of it. Many fans of the 41-year old have been waiting for Nick to get his daytime show after his guest-hosting gig on ‘The Wendy Williams Show.’ During his guest-hosting, while Wendy was sick, many people tuned in to watch him talk about the latest hot topics. That is why it wasn’t a shock to fans when Nick spoke about hating sex toys in the bedroom.

The talk show host opened up about why he doesn’t like it when women bring sex toys in the bedroom. Nick said, “You know what, I’mma be honest with this. If a woman wants to bring a toy to the bed, I see that as competition. Just me, personally. I’m a pleaser, and if I’m not the one pleasing, then I don’t need another object in the room.” He also added that sex toys are only a distraction when in the moment.

Fans of Nick commented all sorts of things on Hollywoodunlocked’s comment section when they posted the clip. One wrote, “Can we press pause on learning all of Nick Cannon‘s insecurities? I’m good.” However, most fans agreed that the toys should be his friend, not his competition as he sees it and that his way of thinking is immature. Nick even asked on behalf of other men if there were toys to please them, to which his co-hosts replied, “Yes.” ‘The Nick Cannon Show‘ also has celebrity interview segments that have featured some big names like Brandy, Lil Kim, Kevin Hart, and Steve Harvey, just to name a few.

Nick was recently dragged into drama when Wack 100 called one of his celebrity guests, Master P, broke after appearing on the show. The 43-year-old said, “Nick Cannon got real money, for real. Real, real money. I’m like, ‘How is [Master P] talking to this n*gga about what he doing and you ain’t nowhere in place, my n***a. You can’t even stand with this man on a bad day. Who is you, bro, to be telling this n*gga about his business decisions, and your business decisions ain’t been right for damn near 20 years!” Master P responded to the accusations made by Wack, saying, “We need to stop tearing each other down.”

