BLOOD DIAMONDS…Erika Jayne Refuses To Hand Over $750K Diamond Earrings To Trustee!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne may have to surrender diamond earrings worth $750k — a bankruptcy trustee is coming for her bling.

According to court docs, Tom Girardi purchased the expensive earrings back in 2007 from M&M Jewelers, using money that was in a client trust account at his former law firm, Girardi & Keese.

Apparently, Tom Girardi hid the transaction by describing the purpose of the check on G&K’s Trust Account as a “cost” item paid to “M&M,” the trustee in Girardi & Keese’s bankruptcy case alleges.

So, the trustee is now demanding Erika turn over the earrings to the bankruptcy estate.

Those high-priced diamonds are technically assets of the law firm’s bankruptcy estate — and the trustee can and should sell them to pay back creditors.

The judge hasn’t made a decision.

Erika Jayne responded and is pleading her innocence. Her legal team filed docs of her own saying she had no knowledge where the money to buy the earrings came from 15 years ago. Out of good faith, Erika says she will give the earrings up to a third party to be held until a final order is made.

Erika’s attorney, Evan C. Borges, released the following statement: “Even based on the incomplete hearsay evidence filed with the motion, the trustee has no claim based on Erika innocently receiving a gift of earrings 15 years ago from her now-estranged and then-extraordinarily wealthy husband.”

“First, Erika is completely innocent,” Evan Borges alleged in a court filing exclusively obtained by Page Six Wednesday.

“Not even the trustee alleges that Erika knew the source of funds that her wealthy husband used to buy her a gift of earrings 15 years ago (which replaced a prior set of earrings bought years prior to that).”

