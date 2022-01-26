Celebrity News Tamra Judge Leaks That Teddi Mellencamp Is The Real Housewife That Will Be Joining ‘Celebrity Big Brother’! By

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

A California “Real Housewife” is rumored to be joining the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother” — and while her identity has not been officially confirmed, the possibility of a “Real Housewives” veteran in the CBB mix has fans chattering on social media.

“Not All Diamonds and Rosé” author, Dave Quinn, tweeted on Monday—“I keep seeing rumors that there’s going to be a former Housewife on CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER this season. Well, there definitely is at least one — but I haven’t seen her name out there yet. I won’t spoil but she’ll have people talking, I can tell you that…”

Fans immediately guessed that “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, Tamra Judge, was the likely Bravo cast addition, but it appears that Tamra herself hinted that former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Teddi Mellencamp, was the mystery cast member.

A Twitter user claimed that Tamra had accidentally leaked that Teddi was headed to “Celebrity Big Brother” during the duo’s podcast.

A screenshot of the leaked info was shared on Reddit, where fans sounded off about the idea of Teddi joining the popular reality show.

“Of every single housewife in history I’m pretty sure Teddi is the last one I wanted to see cast on CBB,” one Reddit user wrote.

“They need someone to go home first I guess,” another quipped.

“I’m more spoiled by Teddi and celebrity in the same sentence,” a viewer snarked.

“Oh lord, save us all. the most boring person ever, even me getting food delivery is more exciting than her,” another fan opined.

“celebrity? bitch where,” a user asked.

“Hello! It’s John Cougar Mellencamp’s daughter. Celeb extraordinaire! 🙄😣” a fan sarcastically pointed out.

The rumor comes after Bravo insider, Anthony Dominic, claimed that Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, NeNe Leakes, and “Flavor of Love” alum, Tiffany “New York” Pollard were rumored to be in the running for Season 3 of the popular reality show.

Dominic, aka @AllOverAnthony on Twitter, spilled cast tea linked to “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” so fans are on board with his latest scoop. Multiple “Celebrity Big Brother” fan accounts also posted the news about NeNe and Tiffany possibly joining the cast.

If the rumors pan out, the show would mark NeNe’s return to the reality TV spotlight. NeNe exited RHOA amid contentious issues with Bravo producers.

Tiffany Pollard denied that she was in talks to join the “Big Brother” cast, back in December. She made a previous appearance on the British version of “Celebrity Big Brother 17” and landed in fourth place. Tiffany has appeared in multiple reality shows including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Braxton Family Values.”

Ne-Yo, Lamar Odom, and track star, Sha’Carri Richardson, are also rumored to be joining the “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 3 cast.

