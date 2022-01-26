Real Housewives of New York ‘RHONYC’ Fans Want Ramona Singer Fired For Racism Just Like Jennie Nguyen! By

After countless and questionable situations regarding race, fans are urging Bravo to take action against Real Housewives of New York cast member, Ramona Singer, after the network fired Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer, Jennie Nguyen.

Why Fans Want Ramona Singer Fired

As AllAboutTheTea.com readers know, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennie Nguyen was fired on Tuesday over resurfaced racist social media posts.

As a result, Housewives fans flooded Twitter demanding Bravo fire Ramona Singer after the veteran Housewife made disparaging remarks towards her African American costar, Eboni K. Williams.

The Incident That Sparked Outrage

During season 13, Eboni K. Williams and Luann de Lesseps quarreled and Eboni was asked to leave her home. Allegedly Ramona Singer said, “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show.” Ramona refutes the claims of saying such things, her actions that have played out on the Bravo reality series aren’t helping her case in the eyes of the fans.

The Fans React On Twitter

“Thank you bravo, now it’s time to fire the biggest racist person in bravo history ramona singer #RHOSLC.”

“Jenny is fired… next Ramona Singer #jennynguyen #ramona #RHOSLC #rhony.”

“Ramona Singer should be fired for all her inappropriate and offensive comments.”

“Why Ramona Singer is not fired as well ? Can Someone explain me?”

“that being said if jennie gets fired for this but i ever see ramona singer again…”

Who Is Eboni K Williams

State of the Culture co-host, Eboni K Williams, joined the cast of RHONYC in season 13 as the first African-American housewife of the franchise. From the start, Eboni educated the ladies about her culture. The women were overwhelmed — Ramona was the most vocal about disliking her. During Eboni’s Black Shabbat dinner, an event to celebrate the connection between Black and Jewish culture, Ramona caused a major scene and looked miserably.

Production on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York is on hold while Bravo investigates the racism claims and potentially cleans house. Stay tuned.

