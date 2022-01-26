Vanderpump Rules James Kennedy Spotted Hand-In-Hand With New Boo Just Two Months After Split From Fiancé Raquel Leviss! By

After ‘Vandepump Rules‘ co-stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy broke up, many fans didn’t expect them to move on so quickly. However, it seems James is already out in Las Vegas with his new boo.

James Kennedy was recently spotted holding hands with a mystery woman. On January 24, James shared a few posts on his stories featuring a beautiful dark-haired woman. James was in Vegas with his guy friends, where they had fun and dinner together. Later on that night, according to his posts on IG, he met the woman, and they were very cozy as they explored Sin City — even holding hands at one point.

According to E! Online, an insider told them the couple had been seen together before, but their relationship is still in its early stages and not that serious. The source said, “She’s someone new he’s been casually seeing.” The source’s statement confirmed that the DJ has moved on only two months after his split from Raquel. As James continued to celebrate his birthday, the pair and his friends went on a party bus while singing “Happy Birthday” to the reality star. Kennedy, who is turning 30 on January 26, gave a shoutout to his fans and friends who couldn’t make it to his party.

While James is partying with his new boo in Vegas, Raquel went on Instagram to recall beautiful moments between them while they were in a relationship. She posted a photo of herself at their engagement party, which took place at a beautiful winery. Raquel thanked James for helping her develop a speech since public speaking is her biggest fear. The ‘Vandepump Rules‘ star also added, “I’m tearing up writing this because although we are not together anymore, I really could count on him for moral support during challenging times like this one.”

Raquel and James didn’t always have the best romantic relationship. For one, James came off as very controlling in their relationship, like he wouldn’t let her go under the knife to correct her nose. Viewers can’t forget his meltdown about Raquel’s bachelorette party either; He didn’t want any male strippers around his soon-to-be wife. These were just a few reasons why Raquel decided to end her engagement with the DJ.

James and Raquel called it quits in November 2021. Raquel even gave the engagement ring back during the season 9 reunion of ‘Vandepump Rules.’ Even though James has made it public that he is dating again, some VP fans think it is too soon.

