1000-LB Sisters Amy Slaton Upsets Doctor As Her Weight Loss Is Stalling Again! By

During season 1 of ‘1000-Lb Sisters,’ Amy Slaton worked hard to lose the weight she needed for surgery. At the time, she weighed over 400 pounds and seemed motivated to cut down to a healthier weight. During her journey, Amy got pregnant and welcomed her beautiful baby, Gage, by the end of season 2. Amy’s doctor has advised her against getting pregnant so early in her fitness journey because it would affect her diet and discipline. However, Amy was sure she could manage her new family and ongoing food addictions.

Unfortunately, season 3 of ‘1000-Lb Sisters‘ has proven this might not be the case. Despite Amy’s continued success with her weight loss journey, her weight appears to be stalling again. Her latest weigh-in with Dr. Procter revealed Amy is not where she needs to be in her fitness journey. Amy weighed 275 pounds which disappointed Procter, who asserted she should weigh below 250 pounds.

When asked by Dr. Procter what contributed to her lack of progress, Amy admitted it was the food. The 34-year-old said since they have been renovating their new home, they don’t get a lot of time to cook food. So she and her husband go with an easier option of ordering take-out. Taking care of her newborn child is also a full-time job that has left little time for her fitness ambitions. The doctor noted Amy has put her family’s needs before her own which is not healthy for her.

The new clip only indicates if Amy doesn’t get a hold of her weight, she may fall back into her old eating habits. If she fails, it will only erase all her hard work and progress from season 1. Now that the TLC star is moving into a new home, she may get back on track with her fitness journey. Amy and her husband Michael moved to a new home in Utah, where they plan to raise their son together. However, the new house hasn’t come without its fair share of problems.

At the new home, Amy struggles to keep their space clean enough for baby Gage. Amy has opened up about her struggle with hoarding since she grew up around her grandmother and mother, who were hoarders too. The reality star says she is trying her best, but it is hard. Amy said, “But with all the mice and the bugs, I just don’t think I can cope with it.” Hopefully, the family of three will sort everything out and settle down soon so Amy can go back to living a healthy lifestyle.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips