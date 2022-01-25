Sister Wives Kody Brown Slammed As ‘F**king Vile And Abusive’ After Blaming Christine For Split! By

Kody Brown is being blasted by fans after the “Sister Wives” patriarch appeared to pin the blame for his breakup from Christine Brown squarely on his third wife. Viewers accused Kody of “playing the victim” after he labeled Christine’s “betrayal” as the reason behind the couple’s divorce.

Fans know that the couple’s downfall was discussed in recent episodes of the TLC show, which were filmed ahead of their decision to split. The show featured Christine sharing that Kody had cut off intimacy, which led her to pack up his things and ban him from her bedroom.

Kody was seemingly confused by Christine’s decision and told the camera that he wasn’t sure “if this is a phase or if this is just an awakening.” Kody also shared in a confessional spot that Christine had “been telling wives and adult children that she wants to leave me for years.”

He then blamed Christine for their lack of romantic intimacy, commenting that it was “because she murdered our intimacy with betrayal.”

Fans took to Twitter during the episode to bash Kody for acting like a “victim.”

“So Christine wasn’t being a good sister wife, yet Kody himself totally got a free pass to be a crap husband to everyone else but Robyn? K, I see how it works and it’s fucking vile and abusive,” one fan tweeted.

“Playing the victim again Kody! Take responsibility, Christine left because of the mental abuse you have inflicted upon her and the others, except for Robyn of course. You also are abusive to your kids, why doesn’t Robin’s kids have to move?” another asked.

“The fact that Kody uses intimacy/sex as a weapon to control and punish his wives is cruel and disgusting. I’m so happy for Christine for having the courage to walk away,” a viewer wrote.

Viewers also sounded off on a Reddit thread, dissing the TLC dad for not taking responsibility for his part in the breakup.

“Yes, when she discusses her issues with others it’s a ‘betrayal’,” a fan wrote.

“He accuses Christine of playing games. He completely seems to believe that she is being dramatic or unreasonable,” another noted.

Christine opened up to viewers during the episode, revealing that Kody had shut down their sexual relationship.

“He goes, ‘I’m not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore. I don’t like your behavior. We’ll see if you can be a good sister wife,’ and all this,” Christine said.

“I’m like, ‘Okay, so you don’t want us to have an intimate marriage?’ And he goes, ‘No.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not enough for me. I can’t not have an intimate marriage,” she explained.

Christine confessed that she didn’t know “what to do” to move forward, and pointed out that it was unacceptable to have “nothing” while Kody continued to have sexual relationships with wives, Janelle and Robyn. Viewers know that Kody and Meri no longer share an intimate marriage.

“I’m heartbroken,” Christine said. “My heart’s shattered, to be honest with you.”

