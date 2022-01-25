Celebrity News Cardi B Awarded $4 Million in Libel Lawsuit Against Gossip Blogger Tasha K! By

ATLANTA –– A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $4 million to Cardi B in a defamation lawsuit against celebrity gossip blogger, Latasha Kebe, known on Youtube as Tasha K. Cardi B says Tasha K posted videos falsely stating the Grammy-winning rapper used cocaine, had contracted herpes and engaged in prostitution.

Cardi B secured the lawsuit win on Monday, January 25, 2022. Tasha K and her company, Kebe Studios LLC, were found liable for defamation, invasion of privacy through false light portrayal and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Cardi B secured $1 million for in general damages including “pain and suffering and/or repetitional injury.” In the latest development, Cardi was awarded additional coins for attorney fees (a little over $1.3 million) and ($1 million in punitive damages from Tasha and $500,000 in punitive damages from Kebe Studios). Cardi initially received $250,000 for medical expenses, but new reports allege that amount was reduced to $25,000. Combined with the $1.25 million in actual damages awarded with Monday’s verdict in the case, the total compensation that Tasha K, and her company, Kebe Studios, should pay now tops $4 million.

Tasha K reportedly filmed nearly 40 videos speaking ill of Cardi B. Her videos included allegations of Cardi B contracting herpes, cheating on husband Offset, committing sexual acts with beer bottles during her time as a dancer and even doing hard drugs.

Cardi B originally filed the lawsuit against Tasha K in March 2019. The woman Tasha K had interviewed in the September 2018 video was initially a defendant as well, but the claim against her was terminated on Nov. 11, 2020, according to a filing by the judge in the case.

Tasha K said in a court filing responding to the lawsuit that after she published the Sept. 19, 2018, video, Cardi B reached out to her via private message about the interview and was angry because personal details about her had been released. Tasha K told Cardi B she wasn’t interested in talking via private message and encouraged her to come on her YouTube channel to “tell her truth” in an interview, the filing says.

Cardi B declined and instead “went on a rampage” on Instagram, publishing numerous videos about information in the video and “began to publicly trash” Kebe, saying she “always makes up fake stories; harasses all of Cardi B’s friends; constantly stalks Cardi B; uses Cardi B’s name for ‘click bait’; and many similar accusations,” Tasha K’s court filing says.

“We disagree with the verdict, and we will be filing an appeal,” Tasha K’s lawyer, Sadeer Sabbak, said in a statement Tuesday.

Cardi B released the following statement after the verdict:

“After almost four years of repeated libel and slander against me, being able to walk away from this victorious brings me great happiness,” she said in her own statement Tuesday.

“During this trial, all of you have learned about the darkest time in my life. That moment in time was fueled by the vile, disgusting, and completely false narratives that were repeatedly and relentlessly being shared online. I thought I would never be heard or vindicated and I felt completely helpless and vulnerable,” she wrote.

“I have never taken for granted the platform that my fame allows me to have, which is why for over three years I dedicated every resource I had to seek justice. And not just justice for me. The truth is that the intentional harm that was done to me, is done to countless others every day. The only difference between me and the high schooler who is being cyber bullied and lied on by their classmates is the money and resources I have access to. We collectively have to say enough is enough,” she said.

This case was not the first time the rapper found herself in court. Cardi B was indicted in 2019, in connection with a fight in a strip club the year before. The case is still ongoing.

