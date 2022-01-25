90 Day Fiance Alina Kozhevnikova Fired From ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ After Racist Past Resurfaces! By

TLC Fans first met Alina Kozhevnikova during season five of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when she appeared with her love interest, Caleb Greenwood.

Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood met on Facebook years ago and lost touch, then reconnected on Tinder and pursued a romantic relationship. Though Caleb was the one who showed a lot of red flags early on, no one knew Alina had a shocking past.

Alina Kozhevnikova’s Racist Past Resurfaces

A source told Ashley’s Reality Roundup that TLC is scrambling to cut out Alina’s scenes from future episodes of 90 Day: Before the 90 Days, after some racist post have resurfaced from her past. Supposedly, the producers are horrified, just like fans, as more racist posts are discovered from the model’s past. The source added TLC doesn’t perform extensive background research, so that is how Alina’s racist past slipped through the show’s producers.

Alina’s now-deleted post were racially insensitive towards the Black and Asian community. In a 2014 post, Alina describes her invitation to a party very disgustingly. The 27-year old wrote she was invited to a n***a party where people were encouraged to dress, ‘hood’ and listen to black music. Alina finished the post by saying, ‘HAHAHA, I’m sorry everyone for writing these words, but this is one of the funniest things I’ve seen and I’m so going!’

In another post, Alina gushed over a photo of Hugh Grant with his wife. She wrote, ‘but their kids would be kinda Asian’ and added sad emojis to her comment. Another of Alina’s insensitive posts was her wearing traditional Indian clothing that she captioned. ‘Got married today, became a 134th wife.’

Fans Go After Alina on Twitter

Many 90 Day Fiance fans took to Twitter to blast the reality diva for her comments. Others felt betrayed because Alina was nothing like the sweet woman she portrayed on the show.

One fan wrote, “If the rumors are true, I applaud TLC for firing Alina with her racist posts. Bravo should take notes.”

“@Discovery When are you going to address the racism and the racist on @tlc @90DayFiance..#alina.” Another person commented.

A person posted, “Between Alina’s racist social media posts and Ella fetishizing Asian men, TLC seemed to have a quota of racist women to meet after losing Baby Girl Lisa #90DayFiance.”

“Me looking at Alina after seeing her racist post …#90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway,” a fan noted.

Alina Kozhevnikova Apologizes

On January 14, Alina posted an apology, “I sincerely want to apologize to those whose feelings have been hurt. I never intended to offend anyone. I am and always will be against any form of discrimination.”

Despite her apology, fans are demanding TLC fire Alina Kozhevnikova from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. TLC is yet to make any official statement about the scandal.

