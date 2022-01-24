Sister Wives Robyn and Kody Brown Blasted After Being Spotted Maskless In Public Despite Kody’s Strict COVID Rules! By

Robyn Brown stood by Kody Brown’s Covid restrictions on “Sister Wives” — but the couple was recently spotted by fans shopping and dining mask-free.

On Sunday’s episode of the TLC show, Robyn revealed that her nanny and her nanny’s husband contracted Covid-19. Kody’s fourth and only legal wife shared that she was upset about potentially exposing several people during her daughter’s birthday party. Robyn admitted that Kody was right to dictate rigid Covid rules and that their nanny’s positive Covid test validated Kody’s actions. Robyn acknowledged that the polygamous patriarch was right all along.

Robyn revealed that she had a birthday party to celebrate Ariella Mae’s 5th birthday, in a confessional spot.

“I had gotten a call from our child care provider. My nanny and tutor for the kids..” Robyn explained. “She said that her husband had tested positive for COVID.”

“It’s really scary,” she added.

Robyn validated Kody’s position when she said—”Maybe getting together is too much of a risk. I’m just praying that we’re okay.”

The TLC mom explained that the nanny was at their home on Thursday, ahead of the Saturday party. The couple tested positive for Covid on Sunday and Tuesday, after the event. Kody and Robyn’s entire household was potentially exposed to the virus during Ari’s party. Robyn confessed that she wished that she had not thrown the birthday bash and had adhered to Kody’s strict distancing rules.

Kody revealed during a Cameo share that he did test positive for Covid a while back. Fans took note that it was the couple’s hired worker who exposed the family to Covid, not other Brown family members.

As the Brown clan continues to fracture on the show, all looked well with Kody and his “favorite” wife, according to a fan who spotted the pair at a Scottsdale, AZ mall about a month ago. The duo was reportedly retrieving a bag from a Victoria’s Secret they left behind from a previous shopping trip. TVShowsAce posted the screenshot of the fan spilling about the encounter with the TLC couple, who were shopping unmasked.

“Look who I ran into at a Victoria’s Secret in Scottsdale Fashion Square mall with his “favorite” wife. He came in with his booming voice, looking for a bag he’d left behind the night before,” the person explained. “Instead of trying to sneak a pic, I asked them for one instead and he was more than happy to oblige. He did, however, say ‘We prefer that you’re socially distanced,’ just like on the show!”

The fan continued—“So he made me take a selfie, 6 feet apart, which was so awkward. He was quite friendly, and Robyn was kind of stand-offish and she’s surprisingly much taller in person. I asked them what they were doing out of Flagstaff and he said, ‘There’s no shopping there! Good hiking but no shopping!’”

The viewer snarked—“I wondered if I should tell him about the 4 for $32 panties sale, but then I remembered, he only needed to buy 3 now.”

A recently snapped photo of Robyn and Kody sharing a romantic meal together has also circulated on social media. The photo sparked backlash from fans who took Kody to task for stepping out in public so shortly after his Covid restrictions drove his family apart.

