Porsha's Family Matters: Fans Claim 'RHOA' Spin-Off May Have RUINED Porsha Williams' Career!

Porsha Williams’ spinoff project went sideways for the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum—and fans believe that Bravo producers made the reality star the villain in her own narrative.

While Bravo promoted the new series, “Porsha’s Family Matters,” as one focused on Porsha’s social justice activism, the network did not often highlight her best traits. Many believe that Porsha was painted as a villain by production, opening up the reality star to harsh backlash from viewers.

The show featured Porsha seemingly attacking her ex-fiancé and father of her child, Dennis McKinley, and possibly gaslighting her cousin, sparking lots of social media chatter.

A blowout family fight was featured toward the end of the series, and Porsha was forced to address the drama on social media. In episodes aired earlier this month, a dispute between Porsha and Dennis turned physical during a family retreat. Fans watched Porsha tell Mama Gina, Dennis’ mother, “You heard what I said,” before fists flew. Porsha claimed that Dennis was mistreating her family, and retaliated by throwing plates and trying to club someone with a microphone. Producers disclosed on the show that Porsha had sent texts to her family members, asking them to keep the altercation hush-hush. Fans reacted to the plot twist by putting Porsha on blast, on social media.

Porsha did not personally promote the finale episode, leading many to believe that she was not pleased by how producers edited her story. The finale featured tense conversations with her cousin, Londie, and Dennis. Porsha sounded off against her family during her dialogue with Londie, causing her cousin to break down. Porsha emotionally reacted to Dennis suggesting the idea of getting a court-ordered custody agreement for their daughter.

Reddit users sounded off about the network painting Porsha in a more harshly realistic light, after a much rosier run on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” One fan made mention of past RHOA drama, citing Porsha’s jaw-dropping claims against co-star, Kandi Burruss.

“I can’t believe I was ever a fan,” the user said. “I mean even the evil rumors about Kandi I still was a fan. What a dummy I was. She is manipulative who is fame/fortune hungry.”

Another fan pointed out that the surprise spinoff narrative might have taken Porsha by surprise.

“There is no part of that woman that was expecting for the curtain to be peeled all the way back and expose the truth,” the fan said.

Producers spilled inside tea via shattered fourth walls when they featured Porsha storming off the set and assaulting her ex. The network also busted the Bravo star for working behind the scenes to keep family members silent about the explosive blowout. Porsha was accused of trying to control her storyline and was called out for not taking responsibility for her messy behavior. Producers even exposed the reality TV veteran admitting that she did not apologize for throwing boom mics at Dennis during the family’s contentious retreat in Mexico.

Do you believe that “Porsha’s Family Matters” was too “real” for the star of the series?

