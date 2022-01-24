19 Kids and Counting Old Video Of Ben Seewald Surfaces: Leaves Duggar Fans In Tears! By

An old video of Ben Seewald, while he was on ‘Counting On,’ has been going viral online, and Duggar fans can’t stop laughing.

When ‘Counting On‘ first aired on TLC in 2015, fans fell in love with the entire Duggar family. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald were fan favorites on the reality series. That is why when the show was canceled in 2021, a lot of fans knew they would miss the couple. While going through a few old clips, fans found a video of Ben singing Christian rap, and it is the funniest thing on the internet.

Since it resurfaced, the funny clip has been putting smiles on the Duggar’s fans. In the video, which looks six years old, Ben goes to a studio to work with other professional artists on his music, like Grammy-nominated artist, Flame. His wife, Jessa, and their young son, Spurgeon, were accompanying him. When Ben puts his headphones on and starts rapping, Jessa can’t help but burst out laughing. Some fans even pointed out it was the happiest they had seen the Duggar daughter in a while.

In another scene, Ben said the earphones were too loud so that he couldn’t hear himself. Many Duggar fans couldn’t help but laugh, especially when the clip was posted on Reddit. One fan said, “This is terrible and hilarious, but I also think this was a legitimate moment of fun for Jessa and B. I don’t think I’ve seen her this amused and animated ever.” Another fan of the series said they even miss the good parts of the show while it was on TLC.

Watch the video below!

Jessa and Ben welcomed their fourth child in 2021, and they couldn’t be happier. The couple confirmed the news by saying, “After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year we are overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way.” Like a few of the other Duggar family members, the couple moved to Youtube to share their family lives with their fans. Jessa and Ben’s other kids are Henry, Ivy, and Spurgeon.

Jessa and Ben began dating in 2013, after permission from the Duggar matriarch, Jim Bob. The couple got married in 2014, after courting for over a year. In 2015, they welcomed their first child together, and they were just as happy at the time.

