Meet Vanessa Cross and Meghan Crumpler, Stars of the New TLC Series ‘1000-Lb Best Friends’

There’s a new weight loss show TLC fans can rejoice over, 1,000-Lb Best Friends. The reality series premieres Monday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. EST, on TLC.

1000-Lb Best Friends will center around big besties, Meghan Crumpler and Vanessa Cross, who plan to take viewers on a journey of weight loss and self-discovery.

Following the successful formula of 1000-Lb Sisters, this new chapter introduces a “tight-knit group of girlfriends” who are all about having fun and are interested in pursuing a healthier lifestyle.

Vannessa and Meghan are larger-than-life best friends, and along with their pals, Tina and Ashely, they are battling obesity with heart and humor. This gregarious girl gang will embark on a journey of sisterhood, weight loss, and self-discovery.

Meghan Crumpler and Vanessa Cross have been best friends since childhood and struggled with throughout their entire lives. Viewers may recognize Meghan Crumpler, since viewers first met her on the Discovery+ series, Too Large.

These two gal pals bring larger-than-life personalities, too. Cross says during a show teaser promo, “We is big!” She goes on to talk about being “sick and tired of being fat and tired.” Both women are now in their 40s, and People describes what fans can expect with this new show. This show picks up where Too Large left off, featuring the duo, who, combined, used to weigh around 1,000 pounds.

When the friends embarked on this journey, they decided to undergo weight-loss surgery. However, only Crumpler qualified for the procedure, while Cross failed to lose weight on her own. The goal then was to resolve their personal insecurities, lose the weight, and wow their classmates at their class reunion. Fans now have the opportunity to tune in to see what happens next for these two friends on their return to health journey.

Viewers love to watch these inspirational, real-life tales of weight loss and wellness. And the 1,000-lb Best Friends is just another installment in a long line of similar platforms featuring struggles and challenges associated with healthy living lifestyles.

My 600-lb Life, another TLC favorite, chronicles stars who struggle with weight and unhealthy habits before learning how to implement a strict diet and exercise routine in hopes of qualifying for weight loss surgery. Fans follow these candidates on their personal journeys, usually riddled with tears and failures, anticipating their ultimate success in dropping pounds.

The other blockbuster, 1000-Lb Sisters, has featured similar tribulations that plagued Tammy and Amy Slaton as they try to get and stay healthy. Although the sisters experience setbacks along the way, fans love their bold and authentic personalities. It’s a common thread they can expect with this latest chapter in the weight-loss reality show library, too.

1000-lb Best Friends premieres on TLC and discovery+ on Monday, February 7, at 10pm ET/PT.

