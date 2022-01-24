Vanderpump Rules Lisa Vanderpump Shades Lala Kent In ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Trailer — Watch! By

In a recent trailer of the ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ reunion, Lisa Vanderpump shades Lala Kent after the star breaks down infront of everyone. Judging by the few scenes, it seems the upcoming reunion will be full of drama.

Bravo released a short trailer of ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ reunion season 9, and the fans can’t wait to watch it. In the clip, Lala can be seen crying her eyes out because of her ex, Randall Emmett. With a tissue in one hand, Lala speaks about Randall saying, “Randall Emmett creeping around on me — that should have been brought to my attention.” In another scene, Kent continued saying, “The fact that this man — he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world. I feel disgusted.”

Despite Lala‘s sad sentiments during ther reunion, many of her reality costars didn’t seem to feel sorry for her. Randall and Lala got engaged in 2018 and planned their marriage in 2020 before the pandemic destroyed their plans. They welcomed their baby, Ocean, in March 2021. Unfortunately, the two split up after rumors that Randall had cheated on Kent later that year.

After tearfully addressing the infidelity rumors on screen, Lisa added her shady response to the matter. The VPR matriarch gave her two cents saying, “Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them.” The 61-year-old was referring to how the new parents began their relationship. When Randall got with Lala, she had just joined the ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ cast. However, the movie producer was married to actress Amber Childers, and they even had two daughters.

Many fans had speculated that Emmett was cheating on his wife with Lala. When the pair confirmed their relationship in early 2018, it only added to the rumors. Randall and his ex-wife had only finalized their divorce in December 2017. So Lisa’s shade didn’t come out of the blue. Sources close to the family say Lala is the one who called it quits after the trust between the two was broken.

Another source revealed to Hollywoodlife that the two are done for good. “She will never go back to him again. She’s done for good and never had another discussion about it. It’s a wrap.” In an exclusive interview with the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast, Lala told the host she would give anything to turn back the clock and have someone warn her about their relationship. Lala’s statements only confirm to fans that the new mother is still heartbroken over her ex, Randall.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips