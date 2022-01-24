Celebrity News Kelly Dodd Gets Ultra Petty With ‘Below Deck’ Star Hannah Ferrier! By

Kelly Dodd and Hannah Ferrier are feuding again online for all Bravo fans to see. This time they shared a few thoughts about each other.

‘Below Deck’ alum, Hannah Ferrier, had some things to say about ‘Real Housewives of Orange County‘ alum, Kelly Dodd, when the ratings for the latest season came out. When TV Deets reported that the recent episode of RHOC increased viewership, it was great news — though former cast member Kelly didn’t think the same. The 46-year-old noted that the rise in watchers was not that impressive and that the return of Heather Dubrow didn’t affect the show.

Heather had announced her departure from the reality show in 2017 to focus on her family and raising her kids. At the time, she and Dodd had gotten into a few feuds on the show. Now that Dubrow is back on RHOC season 16, there have been a few people who think Kelly’s exit is the reason for her return. After the details of season 16’s excellent ratings, Kelly couldn’t help but brag about her season 15 being watched more than the current season.

Dodd wrote in the comments, “Their ‘BIG’ increase is nothing to brag about… 4 out of 6 shows so far under a million viewers (we had 14 of 16 OVER 1m) and last season’s episode 6 scored 1.059 and .37 in the demo, crushing this week again.” She continued, “In fact, 15 has beaten 16 soundly every single week. If you’re keeping track at home, it’s Kelly 6 Heather 0.’

Hannah commented on TV Deets’ screenshot of Kelly’s comment on their page. She said, “That is kinda sad.” Kelly replied, adding that it’s sad Hannah may never do anything better than being a waitress on a boat. Some fans thought Kelly went too low for attacking Hannah‘s job. One fan said, “Kelly’s thinking too much about a show she’s not on anymore, it’s gonna be shady if Andy offers her a job in the ratings analytics department.” While another fan said, “Kelly’s ratings were higher because it was during the pandemic when everyone was in quarantine.”

Kelly and Heather have also gone after each other online. The two reality stars feuded in July 2021 when Kelly had accused Dubrow’s 16-year-old son of infecting her with coronavirus. She later apologized after receiving a letter from Dubrow’s attorney.

