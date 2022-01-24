90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Memphis Sandoval SLAMMED For Treating Boyfriend Hamza Like A Child! By

Memphis Sandoval has emerged as an unexpected villain on the currently airing cycle of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” Fans have called out her consistently rude behavior, as TLC chronicles her romance with Tunisian boyfriend, Monknii Hamza. The reality star has been slammed by fans who believe that she speaks to her partner like a child. The mother of two has been bashed for speaking to her man in “caveman” amid their obvious language barrier, in the form of incorrect and dumbed-down English.

Fans know that Memphis and Hamza faced an uphill climb, after Memphis’ arrival in Tunisia. The couple immediately caused upset in Hamza’s family home after they decided to break his mother’s separate bedrooms rule. It was later revealed that Hamza had betrayed Memphis’ trust by lying about his age. Memphis, 34, believed that Hamza was 28 while he was actually only 26. The discovery led to Memphis demanding proof of Hamza’s education, after grilling his sister about his schooling.

The sequence of events did not sit well with fans, who blasted Memphis for acting demanding and overbearing.

A “90 Day” Reddit thread lit up with opinions on the dynamic between Memphis and her Tunisian boyfriend, as their story developed.

“Get your sister! Now!” one Reddit user wrote, mimicking the TLC star. “Memphis acts like she’s his mom.”

Some viewers noted that the duo was struggling to gel as a couple and others called out Memphis’ impatient communication style.

“Totally! I laughed so hard – her melt when she finds out his real age.and getting mad bc the diploma wasn’t in English,” one person wrote.

“Yes. This was terrible. She gets Hamzas family to be involved between them. Pull out your translator app and talk to the guy instead of believing he will magically speak perfect English,” another commented.

Other viewers pointed out that Hamza’s mother and sister appeared to be entertained by Memphis’ histrionics.

“I swear Hamza’s sister is very educated. Just seeing her facial reactions during the scene. She knows Memphis was being dramatic and just snickered through Memphis trying to read the papers moment,” one fan noticed.

“The mom was trying not to grin the entire time too. Feeling vindicated lol,” another user said.

Viewers are fans of Hamza’s family members, who appear to be supporting the couple’s relationship without compromising their own morals or cultural norms.

Meanwhile, the nurse practitioner continues to be bashed by critical viewers, which has sparked past negative client reviews to surface online. Memphis has not been shy about hitting back, in her own defense.

She admitted during a recent Q&A that the show has had “negative impacts” on both sides of the narrative. Memphis even confirmed that she would not have joined the series if she could do it all over again.

“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

