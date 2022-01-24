90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiance: Juliana Allegedly Cheated On Michael With His Ex-Wife’s Husband — Baby’s Paternity In Question! By

‘90 Day Fiance‘ star Juliana Custodio allegedly cheated on Michael Jensen while in their house. Not only that, now the couple’s baby’s paternity is in question.

Michael and Juliana first appeared on ‘90 Day Fiance‘ season 7, and during their time, fans didn’t think the two would last. Considering Michael was a rich divorced man while Juliana was a beautiful young model, many fans thought she was just looking for a green card. More red flags appeared in the relationship when Juliana refused to sign a prenup. The two ended up getting married in October 2020. However, recent reports have revealed that Juliana cheated on her husband.

According to an MTO report, Juliana cheated on her 44-year-old husband with his ex-wife’s husband. At the time, Juliana, Michael, his ex-wife Sarah Naso and her husband, Sean, live in the same house with their children. They have been staying in the 1.3 million dollar home, which is currently tied up in foreclosure proceedings.

An eyewitness told In Touch that she saw Juliana and Sean making out in the kitchen of the house. The same house where the former couple lives with their kids, Max and Cece. The 25-year old was spotted during a farewell party her husband had thrown for her. It took place in September 2021 when Juliana was leaving for Europe. Michael and Juliana later split on their second wedding anniversary. According to the model, she became unhappy with the living situation since she was the only one working.

Juliana announced in November 2021 that she was expecting her new boyfriend’s baby. She captioned the Instagram announcement saying, “I am the luckiest woman to be able to call you mine. @ben_obscura. Pls: if you have nothing good to say, please just leave.” According to InTouch, a source says Sarah thinks the baby is not Michael’s instead it belongs to Sean’s. Due to the affair between her 39-year-old husband and the young model, Sarah is suspicious of the baby’s father.

Juliana’s new boyfriend, Ben, is an art enthusiast based in Germany. He posted the baby news on his Instagram with a cute caption: “We are super excited and we can’t wait to welcome our new addition into the family! Babyzinho we can’t wait to meet you! We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we could ask for!” Hopefully, Juliana’s new relationship will work be full of joy.

