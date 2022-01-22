Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo Launches Kandi Burruss’ Spinoff ‘Kandi & The Gang’ Amid PPP Loan Scandal! By

Kandi Burruss’ new spinoff Kandi & The Gang premieres Sunday, March 6, and follows the drama that goes down at the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker’s, Atlanta eatery, Old Lady Gang (OLG) restaurant.

Kandi & The Gang will turn up the heat and take fans inside the family-owned and operated eatery, revealing that mixing business and family can sometimes create a recipe for tension.

The series centers around Kandi Burruss and Todd, as well as Mama Joyce Jones, Aunt Nora Wilcox, Aunt Bertha Jones, Kandi’s business manager Don Juan, and other members of the OLG team, including Phillip Frempong, Shawndreca Robinson, Dom’Unique Variety, Torin Mitchell, Brandon Black, Patrick Dallas, Brian Redmond, Melvin Jones, and Rashard Roles.

“Four years ago, my husband Todd and I started a family restaurant called Old Lady Gang. OLG was a hit,” Kandi says in the trailer, below, with Todd adding, “But now it’s dysfunctional. Between your family and some of that staff, those people are crazy in there.”

The series chronicles Kandi, Todd and OLG’s dynamic staff as they face a much-needed change at the restaurant while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities and personal lives. After being hit with a myriad of obstacles, Kandi and Todd step in with a plan to turn the tide. With tensions rising as family members don’t perform up to standards, a little tough love and a lot of restructuring will shake things up with the staff, whether they’re ready for it or not.”

Kandi & The Gang is produced by Truly Original, Kandi Koated Entertainment, T Tucker Productions with Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker, Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Camilo Valdes, and Ronica Wynder serving as executive producers.

Kandi and Todd already own two other Atlanta eateries — Blaze Steak & Seafood and Old Lady Gang II.

As reported, back in 2020, Kandi Burruss accepted government handouts intended for struggling small businesses affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

PPP loans are intended for struggling business owners and Kandi’s net worth is $30 million.

According to Coronavirus bailout records obtained by AllAboutTheTEA.com, Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta eateries — Old Lady Gang and Old Lady Gang II — each received PPP loans ranging between $150,000 – $350,000. The loans were funded by TruFund Financial Services Inc.

Check out the trailer for Kandi & The Gang, above, and make sure you tune into the premiere on Sunday, March 6 at 9/8c.

