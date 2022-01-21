Sister Wives Robert Garrison Brown Introduces Son, Asks Fans To Help Name Him! By

‘Sister Wives‘ star Robert Garrison recently introduced his son to the world through an Instagram post. He was so excited that he asked fans to help name him.

Kody Brown and Janelle Brown’s son, Garrison, has grown up on the reality show ‘Sister Wives.’ Some fans were shocked to find out Janelle’s fourth eldest child had such an immense love for pets. Despite his ongoing feud with his father, Robert adopted a cat. The TLC star posted a cute photo of himself and his new pet cat on Instagram. The young reality star announced that the cat was his new son in his caption. Robert had chosen “Cathew” for his cat but suggested his fans help him pick out a more fabulous name.

Part of the caption read, “But I am considering names, so leave your suggestions below!” Since Garrison currently boasts over 30k Instagram followers, most didn’t hesitate to comment on his post. A few of the fans’ suggestions for his son included Catsby, Cashew, Catvin Bacon, and Smoky. Other fans came up with even crazier names, but Garrison has yet to announce which fan name he picked.

The 23-year-old’s last post on his Instagram page before his new son was in Arizona. He captioned the photo, “Yes, this is a fertile land, and we will thrive. We will rule over all this land, and we will call it… ‘This Land.'” Garrison moved to Flagstaff at the end of 2021. He wanted to get away from Kody and the strict rules he was enforcing because of the pandemic. The father of 18 had even suggested some of his children be kicked out of the family for not obeying his rules. Robert’s new home is 1,441 square feet and boasts two stories, a fireplace, and four bedrooms.

According to his mother, Janelle, Garrison feels more settled now that he has a feline friend to keep him company at home. Janelle posted her son’s photo on her Instagram to share with her followers. She captioned it, “Garrison told me this is his first official family portrait.” A lot of her fans congratulated the mother of seven for supporting her son through his relocation. One fan said she taught Garrison how to stand up for himself and not fear his father. So far, it seems Robert and his new roommate are settling into the new house well.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips