RHOC: Why Kelly Dodd Won’t Be Given Her Own Show!

Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County‘ star, Kelly Dodd, might be out of the franchise, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking of returning to reality television.

According to a report on Screen Rant, both Kelly Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, have been trying to get a new reality TV deal. The couple has been trying to close a deal with HGTV for a reality show about their new house. Though many fans don’t think the former RHOC star will successfully get back her television career. Kelly herself has admitted that her actions on the reality show got her fired from Bravo.

Despite leaving the franchise, Kelly has still made headlines for all the wrong reasons. During the pandemic, the podcast host came under fire after saying, “Covid was God’s way of thinning the herd.” Dodd’s racist remarks in a resurfaced TMZ video also don’t help her chances of returning to reality TV. She said she didn’t like or know any Black guys in the video. So understandably, viewers wouldn’t want to check out her new show.

Still, it seems the ‘Rick and Kelly UNMASKED’ hosts believe HGTV will take a chance on them. Both Kelly and Rick recently purchased a house in Palm Springs worth $715,000 where they plan to film their new reality show. TMZ states the two bought the house in December 2020 after making a cash offer the owners couldn’t refuse. According to a post on Kelly’s Twitter, the two are hoping HGTV will come in and film their process as they flip the house. The couple believes that the place, a fixer-upper, is great material for a channel like HGTV. The Palm Springs house is huge. It has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a pool. A few changes the two are planning to make on the property include adding a spa and a pickleball court.



THANKS FOR THE NICE ARTICE @TMZ ! I can’t wait for you guys to see the completed project ! @hgtv @pietowntv https://t.co/NHWMXtl65a — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) January 14, 2022

TMZ also reported that at the moment, Kelly and Rick are unsure if they will keep the property or put it back on the market. For now, they seem to be hopeful that the house project would help them get back on TV. Viewers, however, don’t think any TV station will want to be involved with Kelly’s explosive attitude. One fan even pointed out the couple must be desperate to tag HGTV on their post while another said the show would flop in its first season.

