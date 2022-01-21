Celebrity News NeNe Leakes, Tiffany “New York” Pollard & Lamar Odom Reportedly Joining ‘Celebrity Big Brother’! By

Two reality TV divas could be joining “Celebrity Big Brother,” according to Bravo insider, Anthony Dominic. Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, NeNe Leakes, and “Flavor of Love” alum, Tiffany “New York” Pollard are rumored to be in the running for Season 3 of the popular reality show.

Dominic, aka @AllOverAnthony on Twitter, spilled cast tea linked to “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” so fans are on board with his latest scoop. Multiple “Celebrity Big Brother” fan accounts are also posting the news about NeNe and Tiffany possibly joining the cast.

If the rumors pan out, the show would mark NeNe’s return to the reality TV spotlight. NeNe exited RHOA amid contentious issues with Bravo producers.

“I can’t tell you everything I want from them, but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment,” she said during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, in October 2020. “I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there or haven’t done even worse. So, I don’t deserve this treatment.”

On Dec 21, 2020, NeNe took to social media to call for a boycott of Bravo.

“Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG!” NeNe said. “While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED … TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

“Sign the petitions when you see them, repost the boycott flyers when you see them, turn off your TVs,” she continued.

NeNe hinted in December 2021 that she would consider a comeback if granted a heart-to-heart chat with Andy Cohen.

“I’d return to the show. I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things,” she said during an appearance on “The Real.”

“I’m happy to return to the show, and besides, I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show.”

NeNe added that an official sit-down with Cohen would be necessary before discussing her potential return to the show.

“Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time. I love [his son Ben], and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I each [need to] have a sit-down and talk and then we’re off to the races,” she said.

Cohen responded during a later appearance on the chat show after they replayed NeNe’s remarks.

“You know, we are in the midst of shooting season 14 of the Atlanta housewives, and it’s great and Marlo has her peach and Shereé is back, and we have some new faces and some great faces and Kenya Moore is on fire, and so I am really focused right now on season 14 of the housewives of Atlanta and not really looking beyond that right now,” Cohen said.

Tiffany Pollard denied that she was in talks to join the “Big Brother” cast, back in December. She made a previous appearance on the British version of “Celebrity Big Brother 17” and landed in fourth place. Tiffany has appeared in multiple reality shows including “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Braxton Family Values.”

Ne-Yo, Lamar Odom, and track star, Sha’Carri Richardson, are also rumored to be joining the “Celebrity Big Brother” Season 3 cast.

