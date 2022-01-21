Below Deck Kate Chastain Accuses ‘Below Deck’ of Being FAKE! By

Former ‘Below Deck‘ star Kate Chastain went on an interview and had a lot to say about the reality show, including how fake it is.

Kate Chastain has been a cast member of the ‘Below Deck‘ series since season 2 as an excellent chief stewardess. Ever since she left the show in season 7, she has been working on her new career. Kate had an interview with the podcast ‘Yung Flamingo‘ where she told fans all the juicy details they didn’t know about the Bravo show; What was staged for the cameras and everything else behind the scenes. Kate spilled that life working on a yacht is nothing like what is portrayed on screen.

The 38-year-old told fans working at sea is great, but it looks stressful because of Below Deck’s charter guests. Kate also added that the guests come to the show because they get discounts if they agree to be filmed. She said, “No real person that can afford to yacht is going to go on TV.”

After the first season aired, the former reality star said it was hard to go back to working on a yacht. Kate spoke about working for one of her friends when the yacht owners asked her for a selfie, to which she replied she had to “go and make their Bloody Marys first.” Chastain added that was one of the reasons it became too awkward to continue working in the same line of work.

Kate said working on yachts just became boring. Since going back to a quiet life after years on set, she felt it didn’t have the same buzz. She said trying to do the same job without a crew of 70 people following her around wasn’t as exciting. No one was excited about her brushing her teeth. Chastain even exposed celebrities by saying, “Celebrities can’t even afford yachts. They are guests of yacht owners.”

Kate told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that her new career is all she is focusing on right now. The former TV personality currently works as an event and party planner in Florida. She added that she has no desire to return as a cast member ever since leaving the show. Kate also dished that she still goes on yachts, but this time as a guest. She added that one of her captains once paid to fly her out on a charter to do meet and greets because girls on board were obsessed with her.

