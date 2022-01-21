Kailyn Lowry Bullied Into Getting Plastic Surgery After Trolls Call Her ‘Miss Piggy’!
Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she’s considering a nose job after critical social media voices labeled the “Teen Mom 2” star, “Miss Piggy.”
“I went for a consultation for a nose job,” Kailyn, 29, told Vee Rivera on Tuesday while chatting on the duo’s podcast, “Baby Mamas No Drama.”
“What I have is called over-rotation,” she added.
An over-rotated nose is typically caused by genetics, injury, or a previous rhinoplasty procedure.
Vee, who is married to Kailyn’s ex, Jo Rivera, the father of her eldest son, Isaac, 11, immediately disagreed with the idea of the reality star undergoing a nose job.
“I’m so mad right now. You have such a cute nose,” Vee said, adding that she would worry about complications. “[It could change] not just the look, but how you breathe.”
“I hate my nose,” the MTV star replied.
“You know what [the plastic surgeon] said? He said, ‘Miss Piggy-like.’ I was like, ‘Oh, wow, that’s my nickname,’” Kailyn continued. “The trolls, that’s what they call me. [The doctor] said there’s a way to fix it.”
The mom of four has yet to make a decision about the procedure but told Vee that she planned to “think about it.” Kailyn also revealed that she’d like to have a breast reduction and lift, but added that her doctor wouldn’t allow it until she reached her goal weight. A post-surgery weight loss could cause her breasts to droop again.
The “Coffee Convos” podcaster went under the knife in 2016, for a “mommy makeover” performed by celebrity plastic surgeon, Michael “Dr. Miami” Salzhauer. The surgeon gave the reality mom a Brazilian butt lift, which involves transferring fat from the stomach into the butt. She also had liposuction on her neck and a tummy tuck. Kailyn has also received lip injections.
“For years I struggled with eating disorders, and I was extremely self-conscious about my weight,” the MTV mom wrote in her book, “Hustle and Heart.”
“I’d committed so thoroughly to working out and maintaining a healthy diet, but it was clear there was only so much I could do to change the shape of my body,” she added.
“My decision to get plastic surgery came down to one simple thing: I’m human,” the TM2 star continued. “I care how I look. I knew that being satisfied with my outer appearance would give me the confidence I needed to face the world head-on. For me, the things that I wanted to change about my body were nagging little distractions from the deeper missions I wanted to work on.”
