Alana Thompson Breaks Silence On ‘Fatphobia’ And Drug Abuse!

The last time Alana Thompson was a star on her show was during ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.’ In a recent interview, the child star is all grown up and speaking out on fatphobia and drug abuse.

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, the child star has said she no longer wants to be known as Honey Boo Boo. The 16-year-old girl told the magazine in 2021 that her mother didn’t name her Honey Boo Boo; her name is Alana. She added that it is hard for anyone to take her seriously as a teenager because of her reality TV days. Alana also said, ‘To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all. I don’t trust nobody really, so I don’t have friends.”

Growing up as a reality star can take a toll on anyone’s mental health and relationships. Over the years, many online trolls have made fun of the child star’s physical appearance. The teen also dished about her thoughts on body image and fat-shaming. Alana said, “Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I’ll never get body-shaming.” Though Thompson says she doesn’t care about what others think as long as she liked herself, she felt good.

According to the Teen Vogue interview, she opened up about how many people are affected by drug abuse when asked how her mother is doing. Alana said, “A lot of folks in this world do not realize how many people are actually really affected by drug and alcohol use. It’s very, very hard. It’s something I’d wish on nobody, for real.” The young Tv star went through a lot after her mother began abusing drugs.

Mama June was arrested in 2019 on possession and drug charges. The 42-year-old was arrested with her boyfriend at a gas station after someone called the police on them. Now that her mother is in recovery, the TLC star couldn’t help but praise how far she had come. Alana added, “When my mama got real bad with her drug use, I didn’t know where I was going to end up. I’m proud of myself for how far I’ve come.” At the time of Mama June’s arrest, Alana was under the custody of Lauren Shannon. Now that the family is back together, they are all focused on assisting Mama June on her road to recovery.

