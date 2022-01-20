Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller Slaps Hotel Chain With $8M Lawsuit After Door Falls On Her And Traps Her In Wheelchair! By

Abby Lee Miller is suing a Santa Monica hotel, accusing their staff of discrimination, due to her disabilities. The famous “Dance Moms” instructor is alleging emotional distress and is demanding $8 million in damages.

Radar Online has acquired court documents that reveal that the former Lifetime star has launched a legal battle against the Hampton Inn and Suites for negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, unlawful discrimination, discrimination against individuals with disabilities, and false imprisonment.

Abby explains in the documents that she has Burkitt Lymphoma, which has resulted in a serious spinal cord injury. Abby lives as a paraplegic with a neurogenic bladder and is confined to an electric wheelchair. The reality star alleges that she endured terrible treatment during a stay between March 2020 and October 2020. She claims that she was injured and denied full and equal access to the hotel, citing discrimination. Abby also alleges that she suffered severe injuries to her head and shoulder, injuries that still require treatment.

The lawsuit states that she believes that the hotel staff failed to provide proper access to her as a disabled person. Abby claims that she began her stay at the hotel in March 2020, but was soon moved from her assigned room to a room located down a long hallway. She accuses the staff of moving her because she complained about lack of access. Abby also alleges that she suffered an accident inside her bathroom, after switching rooms. She claims that a 300-pound sliding bathroom door fell directly on her left shoulder and hit her head after her wheelchair got caught underneath the door. She alleges that she screamed for help for 12 minutes while being pinned by the door. The dance teacher was eventually transported to the hospital. She alleges that staff members refused to help her, and claims that she’s still in therapy to treat her injuries.

Abby also alleges that the laundry room would not accommodate her wheelchair and claims that the housekeeping staff routinely blocked her door with their carts. She cites handicapped toilet seat issues and claims that bathroom pipe problems caused dangerous conditions. The reality star was unable to use the pool because she was unable to open the entry door on her own.

The lawsuit is seeking in excess of $8 million in damages.

