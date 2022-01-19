Real Housewives of Orange County Vicki Gunvalson Disses Teddi Mellencamp & Tamra Judge’s Podcast! By

Former Real Housewives of Orange County castmate Vicki Gunvalson put Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s podcast on blast.

On January 13 when Vicki appeared on the “Two T’s In A Pod” podcast, she had a lot to get off her chest. Vicki expressed her unhappiness with Tamra Judge being one of the hosts on the podcast. According to ScreenRant, Vicki told Teddi and Judge that she should have been a part of the podcast before Teddi since she is closer to Judge than her.

Teddi replied with how hurt she felt with Vicki’s thoughts, though, the owner of Coto Insurance and Financial Services had a good reason for thinking that way. Vicki said she was the obvious choice because she and Judge were on the same show and had discussed starting a podcast together. The former RHOC star also added that they are best friends and live close to each other, so it only made sense to do the podcast together.

Judge vouched for herself in front of her bestie by saying she joined Teddi’s podcast, not the other way around. Allegedly, it was first named, ‘Teddi Tea Pod’ before they both changed it to ‘Two T’s In A Pod.’ Vicki made herself clear that she had no conflict with Teddi who is a former RHOBH star. Instead, Vicki’s issue is with her best friend, Judge, doing a show with someone from a different franchise than theirs.

Watch the clip below!

At one point, while Teddi and Tamra were speaking about former RHOC star Kelly Dodd, she said the two were boring her a**. Clearly, Vicki still felt she needed to be a host on the podcast show. The 59-year-old star even added that Judge and Teddi didn’t know what they were doing with the podcast and didn’t even ask her any questions. Vicki added that if it was her podcast, she wouldn’t talk so much to prevent questions from being asked.

While speaking to the two reality stars, Vicki said to the two former housewives, she would prefer to spend time with Shanon Beader. As a response to Vicki’s nasty feedback, Teddi said they let her keep talking because she was digging her own hole. To that comment, Vicki answered with ‘Boring!’ Though, the mother of two admitted that Shanon had not spoken to her ever since she was removed from the reality show.

Vicki left the Real Housewives of Orange County franchise after its fourteenth season.

