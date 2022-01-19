Real Housewives of Salt Lake City The REAL Reason Mary Cosby Didn’t Attend ‘RHOSLC’ Reunion! By

RHOSLC cast member Mary Cosby was missing from the season 2 reunion filming. Host Andy Cohen revealed why fans wouldn’t see her in the Bravo TV reunion.

Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was marked with controversy when Mary Cosby used language that was considered by many to be racially insensitive. During Jennie Nguyen’s party, Cosby had said some weird comments about her body; she had slanted eyes. When Nguyen confronted Cosby about her racist statements in an episode, she insisted that her remarks were perceived wrong. After this Jan 2. episode of RHOSLC aired, Nguyen called the reality housewife out on Twitter writing, ‘Racism in any form is RACISM.’

The show’s host confirmed that Mary Cosby wouldn’t be in the latest RHOSLC reunion special. On his radio show, Andy said he knew she wouldn’t attend as early as New Year. According to Cohen, the two spoke at length about her role in the show before he went on air. Andy also added he would have loved Cosby to at least tell her story before deciding if she would return to the show or not. His tone about her not returning to the show only fueled more rumors that the 49- year old will be absent from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3. Andy also admitted Cosby‘s significant contribution to the reality show’s success since it started in 2020.

This incident is not the first time Mary Cosby is getting in trouble for saying racist remarks. Cosby compared Jen Shah to a ‘Mexican thug’ during a trip to Vail, Colorado. The mother of one had spoken about Shah’s legal troubles by referring to her as ‘those Mexican people that make all those drugs.’ At the time, she got so much hate from RHOSLC fans that she had to put out an official apology. In it, Cosby admitted her words were reckless as someone who also experiences racism in their daily life. A lot of the reality star’s fans still went after her for taking an entire week to post the apology.

Since then, Mary has been feuding with the reality show’s fans on Twitter about her character. This could be one reason why the church leader stayed away from the reunion to avoid any fights or public backlash from fans or her fellow RHOSLC castmates. Andy Cohen finished his show by assuring fans of the reality show that the reunion will still be epic despite Cosby’s absence.

