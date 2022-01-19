Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais Addresses Rumored Feud With Sutton Stracke And Teases Beef With Newbie Diana Jenkins! By

Garcelle Beauvais recently did an interview on “The Weekly Scoop with CJ” and hinted that a cast feud was brewing amid production for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Garcelle shot down rumors that she was at odds with Sutton Stracke and shared that the duo was even planning a joint family vacation together.

The reality star/actress spoke about the two new RHOBH cast members and dished that she had “hit a bump” with Bravo newbie, Diana Jenkins.

“We got a new girl,” Garcelle told host, CJ Sykes. “Sheree Zampino is my friend, and then we have Diana Jenkins, who…her and I hit a bump, that’s all I can say.”

“I always think it’s great to bring new people in who bring new energy, different energy, so it should be interesting…” she added.

Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino will star alongside returning cast members, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton for Season 12.

Sheree is an artist, an entrepreneur, and a business owner. She owns umbrella company, Sheree Elizabeth, Inc, which boasts many brands, including her recently relaunched skincare line, WHOOP ASH. She shares an adult son, Trey Smith, 29, with ex, Will Smith. Sheree and Will wed in 1992 and divorced three years later. Sheree reportedly shares a close relationship with the actor, as well as with his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Diana, who landed a full-time diamond, is a mother of three and the founder, chair, and CEO of lifestyle beverage company, Neuro Brands. She is an enthusiastic philanthropist and activist who has worked to establish multiple advocacy programs and organizations, over two decades. The Bravo rookie established UCLA’s Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project and the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, the latter alongside actor, Sean Penn. Diana has been named one of the “World’s Top Three Justice Innovations” by The Hague Institute for the Internationalisation of Law and was recognized by the Elton John AIDS Foundation. She appears to be close to Lisa Rinna and the Hilton clan, as Paris Hilton follows her on Instagram and frequently “likes” her photos. Her family also appears to be tight with Elton John and his husband, David Furnish.

Diana was reportedly spotted filming a dinner scene alongside Dorit Kemsley in West Hollywood at the Andaz Hotel last fall. The gathering was Dorit’s first public appearance after her home was robbed in late October. Kyle, Rinna, Erika, and Garcelle were also in attendance. Network executives made the move to bump up filming season to capture the legal drama surrounding Erika Jayne, as Season 11 concluded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently in production.

