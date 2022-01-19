Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Praises New Boyfriend For Loving & Taking Care of Her! By

Former RHOA star, NeNe Leakes, recently took to her Instagram to praise her new boyfriend for loving and taking good care of her. NeNe posted the caption along with gorgeous photos of Sioh.

NeNe Leakes has been in the spotlight ever since her appearance on the reality show ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’ Her character on the reality show inspired the entire franchise. NeNe was one of the main cast for the Bravo reality show between 2008 and 2015 before leaving to pursue other endeavors. NeNe returned to RHOA in 2017 before leaving again in 2020. Some fans have even speculated Leakes might return to the franchise soon.

NeNe, 54, posted a few dashing photos of her boyfriend to her Instagram stories. She captioned one of them, ‘The way you love on me and take care of me..Grateful,’ before tagging his design store. In one of the photos of Sioh in a beautiful suit, NeNe put a red heart. This show of love isn’t the first time Nene has shown off her man on social media.

According to Page Six, in December, NeNe went out on a romantic dinner date with her boyfriend, Nyoniselah Sioh. During the date, NeNe posted several photos of the two of them enjoying lobsters, cocktails, and each other’s company. She captioned it, ‘Almost Christmas Eve…spending it with….’ Sioh and Leakes were first spotted together when she arrived at her 54 birthday party with him. Sioh is a fashion designer and owner of a suit company, Nyoni Couture. The successful designer has been spending a lot of time with NeNe.

NeNe Leakes recently lost her husband, Gregg Leakes to cancer. The reality star and Gregg had been together since 1997. Their first marriage to each other ended after NeNe struggled to deal with the strain his illness was putting on their relationship. Though the two reconciled in 2013 and remarried. Gregg passed away in September 2021 after suffering from colon cancer. Since then NeNe has been open about how she misses talking to Gregg and asking him for advice.

NeNe spoke to worried fans after confirming her romantic relationship with Sioh. The former, ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ star said Gregg gave his blessing so she could be happy with the man who finds her. Since Sioh and NeNe both have a love for fashion, they seem to be having a blast together.

