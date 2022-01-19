Celebrity News Kris Jenner Accidentally Posts Un-Photoshopped Pic of Kim Kardashian – Quickly Deletes!! By

It was Chicago West’s birthday recently, so the Kar-Jenner clan posted several photos with the beautiful birthday girl. However, one of Kris Jenner’s posts featured an un-photoshopped Kim Kardashian, and as soon as fans found out, Kris took the photo down.

On January 15, the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the birthday of Kim and Kanye’s daughter, Chicago West. Many family members like Khloé posted their loving tributes to the 4-year-old girl to reign in the glorious day. Kim posted several photos of her and Chicago with the caption, “My birthday baby girl Chi Chi turns four today!” Kim’s mother, Kris, also posted many photos on her Instagram page.

Kris’ photos got a lot of attention when a few of their fans spotted an un-photoshopped picture of Kim in between all the others. Kim was holding a young Chicago, and Kris was standing beside them in the photo that has since been removed. In the now-controversial photo, Kim seems to have fuller cheeks compared to the slender cheeks she flaunts on her social media. Kris Jenner quickly deleted the images and reuploaded them without the unedited picture of Kim.

The 66-year old reality star acted as if no one had noticed her little mistake, but fans in her comment section let her know they saw. One fan asked, “did Kris hit us with the post and delete?” However, this photoshop fail is not the first the Kardashians have gotten themselves in. Several family members have been caught photoshopping their photos to alter their looks. A few days ago, sister Khloé Kardashian came under fire from fans for posting a photoshopped picture on her Instagram.

In the photo Khloé posted on January 14, her right-hand looks long. When compared to her left hand in the same image, it is obvious her hips have been manipulated. Like Kim, Khloé also got some attention when one of their family members posted an unedited picture of her. Khloé’s grandmother once posted a photo of her in a bathing suit while they were hanging out. In the photo, Khloé’s body looked nothing like the perfect image she portrays on social media. 1Since Khloé hadn’t approved it, she had the picture taken down from as many sites as she could. Despite Kim’s photoshop failure, fans were excited to see all the cute photos of Chicago the family shared online.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips