Real Housewives of Atlanta Fans Drag Porsha Williams Over TRASHY 'Porsha's Family Matters' Behavior – Porsha Responds To Backlash!

After Porsha’s Family Matters‘s season finale, fans had a lot to say about the star, Porsha Williams. After her behavior on the show, most of them were not nice things.

Porsha Williams is a former housewife from the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta‘ franchise. She first joined the cast in 2012 and has been a fan favorite ever since. When Porsha got her spin-off show with her family, fans expected the best for the bubbly personality. However, many fans were disappointed when ‘Porsha’s Family Matters‘ exposed Porsha’s nasty attitude. Maybe Porsha was just good at hiding her true character while surrounded by her peers.

The last episode of the new Bravo reality show ended on a sad note. Porsha had a falling out with her family when confronted about her behavior. Porsha had been rude to her cousin, Londie, and when confronted about it, she stormed out of the room. She only came back to comfort Londie after hearing her crying about the situation. In another scene, Porsha got into a fight with her ex-fiancé and baby daddy, Dennis McKinley. He had proposed the two involve the courts in their child’s custody agreement, but she didn’t like the idea. A lot of Porsha’s loyal fans questioned her behavior in the show.

damn a grave https://t.co/Q2HB8YWmnn — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) January 18, 2022

One notable comment that Porsha reacted to said this: “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to say goodbye to Porsha‘s career,” an upset fan tweeted out. “She will be remembered as the #RHOA Housewife who made a fool of herself when given an opportunity that could’ve went to another deserving housewife! She will not be missed.” The fan added a GIF of someone throwing dirt on a coffin in a grave. Porsha quoted the tweet by saying, “Damn a grave.” That is the only reaction the 40-year-old has given to her appearance on the reality show.

That was not the only incident where Porsha showed a nasty side to her personality. The former radio host had attacked Dennis during a family trip they took to Mexico. While the blended family was having dinner, Porsha attacked him and his mother with insults while shouting at them to leave. Things eventually got physical when Porsha started throwing her hands at Dennis. One fan even questioned why Bravo hasn’t ended her contract yet, considering how violent she is on camera. Porsha Williams is yet to comment on the season finale of ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’

