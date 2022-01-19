Real Housewives of Potomac Candiace Dillard Says Gizelle Bryant Is ‘No One’s Friend But Her Own’! By

Candiace Dillard is undoubtedly one of the most controversial stars on the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac‘ series. In a recent interview, the reality star blasted costar, Gizelle Bryant, for being “no one’s friend but her own.”

According to Reality Blurb, the RHOP castmate recently went on the podcast ‘Lip Service’ for an exclusive interview. During her time there, Candiace couldn’t help but mention Gizelle Bryant. The reality star started the episode by defending her longtime supporter, Wendy Osefo. Throughout the season, Wendy fought with Bryant because of a rumor that she helped spread among the ladies. Bryant had allegedly said that Dr. Osefo’s husband was cheating on her. However, they had a chance to settle things at the reunion when Wendy brought printed receipts.

Candiace Dillard added she loves Wendy, but maybe people had gone after her unfairly. She said Wendy’s biggest mistake was thinking that Gizelle Bryant was her friend. The 35- year old added that Gizelle is “no one’s friend but her own.” Candiace also said that Bryant is only loyal to Robyn Dixon. She noted that Gizelle only does what is best for the show, and she can attack anyone as long as it gets people to watch the show.

Dillard finished her statement about Gizelle by complimenting the fellow reality star. She said, “Someone told me to respect my villains, which is why I respect Gizelle” — though many could say Candiace is a villain herself in the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise. Even when Nicki Minaj hosted part 4 of the RHOP reunion, she couldn’t help but come after Candiace with all the fans’ burning questions.

During the latest season, Candiace’s mother had disrespected her husband. She alleged that Chris, her husband, had quit his job to leach off Candiace’s money. All of this was because the former restauranteur is managing both Candiace’s singing and acting career. While in the host chair, Nicki made sure to question Candiace on how she stood up for her husband behind the scenes. Nicki, 38, even got the rest of the cast’s honest opinions about the direction of Candiace’s singing career and her latest single, “Drive Back.” Nicki had posted on her social media that she loved the R&B type song. She was even shocked when Candiace said it had already sold more than 20,000 copies so far.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips