Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Meredith Marks Blasted For Looking ‘Like A Kardashian’ In Unrecognizable Photos! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Meredith Marks shocked her followers over the weekend when she posted new selfies on her Instagram page that many found “unrecognizable.” The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star, who was snapped rocking a long shimmering dress, flaunted her new look in photos shared on Saturday.

“Saturday vibe,” the reality star captioned the snaps.

Fans took to the comment section to sound off about the new look, some even labeling the Bravo star a Kardashian lookalike.

“You should have worn that to the reunion,” one commented—inviting lots of agreement.

“Kendall Jenner?” another person asked.

The post made it over to Reddit—-inviting more mixed fan feedback. The original poster captioned the Reddit thread “Meredith Marks looking 25!”

“Ma’am, you do not look like that!!” one person said, while another called her “Meredith Kardashian.”

“Looks like a combination of Khloe and Kendall,” another fan noted.

Meredith Marks, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, and Jennie Nguyen’s reunion pics hit the internet last week, sparking lots of social media chatter.

Meredith’s reunion ensemble appeared to invite the harshest feedback. She chose a teal Christian Cowan suit with sleeves constructed from feathers. Cowan is a mentor to Marks’ son, Brooks, a budding designer.

“Meredith and these damn feathers,” one fan wrote.

“The tailoring on Meridiths outfit is shocking. Someone don’t love her,” another said.

“Meredith has ostrich feather suits in every color,” a viewer noted.

“Meredith please it’s boring now 😭😭,” another follower said.

Meredith’s new look comes as her ongoing feud with co-star, Jen Shah, continues to play out on RHOSLC. Fans know that Jen is facing fraud charges amid allegations that she played a role in a massive telemarketing scheme.

Many believe that it was Meredith who called the feds and reported Jen’s alleged shady business practices. Fans know that Bravo cameras captured federal agents searching for Jen.

Meredith was asked if she was the one who tipped off the FBI during a recent appearance on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. Meredith’s husband, Seth, walked into the room at that very moment, giving her an excuse to dodge the subject. She was later asked the question again.

“I mean, you know, it’s kind of funny because you say to yourself like, wow, let’s say, and I, and I obviously, I’m not the jury here,” the reality star said. “I have no idea, but let’s say that I really have all this evidence like of these horrible things. What do you do? What do you do?”

Podcast host, David Yontef, pushed back, asking— “I guess you tell me, what do you do?”

“Well that’s the big question,” Meredith teased. “You’ll have to wait and see. And it boils down to what evidence you have.”

“If it’s something that’s real, and you honestly believe the elderly are being defrauded, it’s human obligation to do something like that,” she added.

She concluded—“Nobody wants to be aiding and abetting.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs on Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips