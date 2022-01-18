Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Mary Cosby’s Estranged Parents Claim She’s A Victim Who Was FORCED To Marry Her Step-Grandfather In Tell-All Interview Sneak Peek! By

The hits keep coming for Mary Cosby.

The Faith Temple Pentecostal Church leader landed in hot water on the currently unfolding season of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” over allegations that she’s operating a cult with her former step-grandfather/current husband, Robert Cosby Sr. The 49-year-old ditched the recently taped reunion series amid a firestorm of controversy, and it appears that Faith Temple has taken a hit.

A Salt Lake City local took to Reddit over the weekend to report that “all the signage” of the church had been taken down amid the negative press coverage surrounding Mary.

“Just drove by and it’s completely boarded up and the sign out front is completely gone,” another user said.

Another Reddit user asked her sister to drive to the church and report back. The sister said that “the church is closed right now due to unvaccinated people but is still open and running. No boards on the church.”

Faith Temple’s website confirms that they are not “currently not having in person services” due to COVID-19. The notice made sure to add that Mary and Robert “will be more than happy to have you attend when services resume!”

As Bravo fans continue to ask questions, Mary’s parents have decided to open up about their side of the story. The couple recently sat down for an interview with Adam Coy Newell, host of “Up and Adam.” The podcaster posted a preview on Sunday, ahead of the interview’s Wednesday air date.

Mary and Robert have maintained from the beginning that Mary inherited Faith Temple from her late grandmother, Rosemary Cosby, who expressed a dying wish that her granddaughter marry her second husband. Mary, who has been estranged from her mother since making the decision to marry Robert, claimed that her mother was upset that she was not Rosemary’s “chosen one.”

Mary’s mother disputed her daughter’s story in the preview, calling her assessment “not true.”

Mary’s father claimed that Mary “does not wanna be married to her step-grandfather, never did wanna be married to him. He convinced her with, ‘Mama wanted you to marry me. By the way, here’s a couple hundred thousand dollars. And it’s your birthday! Here’s a brand new BMW to go with it.’”

Mary’s mom agreed and added—”He gave her money.”

Both of Mary’s parents agreed that Mary was a “victim” and her father added—”She better remove herself very quickly, ’cause under Bob Cosby, it is a cult.”

Mary’s mom said that she’d like to see her daughter escape from her marriage when asked what she’d like Mary to know.

“Just tell her I love her, and I want her to get away from that man,” she said.

Watch the sneak peek below!

Mary made recent headlines after skipping out on the Season 2 reunion taping. A source told Page Six that she pulled a no-show because she “did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season.”

Andy Cohen weighed in on Mary’s decision last week.

He shared that he was disappointed by Mary’s absence but not surprised.

“I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air [for my CNN special]. We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore,” he said on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy,” last week.

Cohen added that whenever “Housewives” pull reunion no-shows, it prevents them from getting their side of the story out to viewers.

“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture,” he said. “I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

