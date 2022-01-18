Celebrity News Amber Rose SLAMS Ex Kanye West And Defends ‘Kartrashians’ After 2015 Tweet Resurfaces! By

Amber Rose walked away from a resurfaced past tweet about Kanye West and the Kardashian clan over the weekend, amid the drama surrounding Kanye and Kim’s daughter’s birthday party.

Amber took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16 to write—“Man f–k that old ass tweet. I never got an apology for his ’30 Showers’ comment but f–k it.”

Amber, 38, dated the rapper from 2008-2010. Kanye said that he “had to take 30 showers” five years after his split from the “How to Be a Bad Bitch” author, ahead of dating Kim.

Amber responded by firing off a string of tweets about the new romance, including one message that spread like reignited wildfire over the weekend.

“I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u,” Amber wrote, in February 2015.

Amber admitted on Sunday that she shouldn’t have dragged the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” family into the dialogue, since the diss came solely from Kanye.

“Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet and y’all shouldn’t cosign it either,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum wrote. “S–t was old and immature af of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess HE made. Moving forward … Learning from my mistakes. We all have kids and family’s [sic] life is hard enough right now for a lot of ppl I just wanna spread love and positivity.”

Amber has two sons, Sebastian, 8, whom she shares with her ex, Wiz Khalifa, and Slash, 2, from a relationship with her ex, Alexander “AE” Edwards. Kanye shares four children with Kim—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye went live on Saturday, alleging that he was being kept in the dark about his child’s 4th birthday party. He appeared to be driving around town in search of the event while filming the video, during which he wished his daughter, Chicago, a public happy birthday.

“Yo, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday, I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. [There’s] nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. It’s the kind of thing that’s really been affecting my health for the longest, and I’m just not playing… I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father,” Kanye said, in part.

Shortly after the video was released Kanye was seen during the set-up phase of the joint party for Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, at Kylie’s home. He later revealed that it was Travis Scott who let him know the location of the bash. He thanked Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Kylie for allowing him inside, but did not mention Kim’s name.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” Kanye said in a later video. “I just came from Chi’s party and I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family.”

Kim was reportedly taken aback by Kanye’s video, and multiple follow-up reports claimed that it was never her intention to exclude him from their daughter’s birthday party.

