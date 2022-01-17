Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Shatters Polygamist Dad Kody With This Comment! By

Paedon Brown’s latest response to a fan’s question on TikTok feels more like an attack on his father’s polygamist ideals and dreams. Paedon had expressed in the past that he does not believe in polygamy.

In a recent TikTok video, Paedon Brown shared how a typical day at work looks like for him. The TLC star put several tags on the video including, #Job #Construction #Thinkingaboutlife. Since the 23-year old has been in construction for a while now, fans assumed he was working on the family’s Coyote Pass buildings in Arizona.

One fan asked him if he was building the famous Coyote Pass & Dad building, and his reply was unexpected. Paedon said Zero Chance instead told his fans where he was filming from. Paedon has been in construction for four years, so he got a job in St. George, Southern Utah. His current location isn’t too far from his mother, Christine Brown’s house in Murray, Utah. Christine moved to a duplex in Utah that she shares with her daughter Truely.

The 3,490 square feet house is only three minutes away from daughter Aspyn and husband, Mitch Thompson. Christine and Kody split on November 2 after 27 years together. In a Cameo video, Christine spoke about her single status saying, she felt better than she ever did and that life was great. When she appeared in another of Paedon’s TikToks, fans were excited about how much happier she looked.

Despite Christine, 49, ending her relationship with Kody, her former sister wife Janelle was the first to move to their Coyote Pass land in the Summer of 2021. Since the Browns are yet to start any construction on the Arizona land, Janelle had to stay in a luxury RV while she was there. When winter came around, Janelle made temporary living arrangements to avoid moving around in the cold.

There has been little progress on the Coyote Pass Land ever since Kody brought up splitting the parcel of land into different sections. He planned to section off a plot of land for each of his four wives with his portion in the middle. Kody’s land, which would contain a pond accessible to all his wives, was initially supposed to be Christine’s. Since the father of 18 had not discussed his plans with the rest of the family, Kody came off as selfish.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips