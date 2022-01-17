Celebrity News Kanye West BLASTS Kardashians For Trying To Keep Him From Attending Daughter Chicago’s Birthday Party! By

Kanye West was able to attend a family party held in honor of his daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday, after implying that the Kardashian family was trying to shut him out.

Kanye went live on Saturday alleging that he was being kept in the dark about his child’s birthday party. He appeared to be driving around town in search of the event while filming the video, during which he wished his daughter a public happy birthday.

“Yo, I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday, I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was. [There’s] nothing legal that’s saying that this is the kind of game that’s being played. It’s the kind of thing that’s really been affecting my health for the longest, and I’m just not playing… I’m taking control of my narrative this year. I’m being the father, the best father, the Ye version of a father.”

The rapper stated that he was seeking the public’s support amid his frustration.

“I’m not finna let this happen, and [we’re going to] be in real-time with this, right here. Chicago, happy birthday. I love you and I’m just putting this online because I need y’all support. I done called Kim, texted nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he asked Khloé. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s [going to] imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her. You get what I’m saying?”

Kanye noted that he arranges his work schedule in order to be present for his kids.

“I was supposed to be in Miami recording my album. My whole schedule is all based around me being able to take my kids to school, me being there for them, making sure that I’m in their lives. That’s the whole point of having money.”

Kanye shaded the Kardashian/Jenner women for “playing games,” and shared his commitment to not reflecting a negative stereotype of an absentee dad.

“They take so many fathers throughout America. They’ve been taking the fathers throughout the homes purposely, so I’m speaking up. I’m using my voice to say this ain’t [going to] keep happening. This narrative is not finna happen. There’s a lot of people in this position [that don’t have a] voice when people [play] games like this. Baby mama’s be playing games, the grandmama’s be playing games like this… They ain’t finna play like that with me.”

Kanye West wishes his daughter Chicago a happy birthday via video message because he was not allowed to attend the birthday party pic.twitter.com/SSCMWCgqEj — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 15, 2022

Shortly after the video was released Kanye was seen during the set-up phase of the joint party for Chicago and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, at Kylie’s home. He later revealed that it was Travis Scott who let him know the location of the bash. He thanked Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Kylie for allowing him inside, but did not mention Kim’s name.

Travis Scott was the one who sent Kanye the address 🐐 pic.twitter.com/87aJeI0Qkm — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) January 16, 2022

TMZ reports that a miscommunication was the likely culprit, not a family snub. Kim was reportedly surprised by Kanye’s rant because he was supposed to have his time with Chicago starting at 4 pm, Saturday. Kim seemingly thought that Kanye would be hosting his own festivities for his daughter, as they purportedly discussed. The outlet revealed that Kim never wanted to exclude Kanye and was shaken up by the accusation.

Both Kim and Kris posted happy birthday tributes for the birthday girl.

