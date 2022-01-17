Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Arrested For Battery After Slapping Security Guard At A Hollywood Nightclub! By

Farrah Abraham was arrested after allegedly striking a club security guard, TMZ reports. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that the former “Teen Mom” star supposedly slapped a guard at Hollywood club, Grandmaster Records, where she was spending time with friends. Police responded to a battery call after security was told that there was a possible fight on the club’s rooftop. When security guards tried to escort Farrah away from the area, she reportedly slapped one of them.

“Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private persons arrest] PPA arrest for battery,” a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department reads.

Someone at the establishment supposedly picked a fight with Farrah, which sparked the incident. The former MTV star became belligerent and was asked to leave the club when security arrived on the scene. The guard seemingly made a citizen’s arrest, ahead of Farrah being taken into custody by police.

Farrah shared a video of the episode on Instagram on Sunday, where she was filmed struggling underneath a security officer on the ground. She alleged that the entire incident had been pre-planned.

She wrote—“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold. I’m putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a “private persons arrest” complete setup,” she wrote.

Farrah added that she was “attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer.”

She demanded that the club fire its management and thanked the police for coming to her rescue.

“Woman it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger then all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.”

Farrah spoke to TMZ on Sunday about the incident.

“I’m tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person’s arrest my lawyer is handling from here,” she said. “It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I’m the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures.”

She alleged that the club’s workers attacked her in order to film the incident and leak it to the press. The MTV mom insisted that she was targeted, as her two friends were left alone.

Farrah was previously arrested for allegedly hitting an employee at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, in 2018. She was banned from the establishment as a result of the incident.

