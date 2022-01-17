Below Deck ‘Below Deck’ Captain Sandy Yawn Suffers Devastating Loss! By

‘Below Deck’ star Captain Sandy Yawn and her family are currently going through a tough time after losing one of their family members. Captain Sandy shared to her Instagram that she had lost her younger brother, who left behind a wife and kids.

Captain Sandy Yawn joined the Bravo show ‘Below Deck Mediterranean‘ back in 2017 after Captain Mark Howard left the post. Sandy has been known to lead with a firm hand during her time on the show. She has admirable leadership skills that help her lead the crew and take care of the variety of guests they host on the luxury yacht. Regardless of this, Sandy has come under fire several times for how she handles issues with her crew. However, this time it was only words of condolences that she received from her fans.

The 56-year-old captain shared to her Instagram on January 13 that she had lost her brother. Despite being a very private individual when it comes to her family, Sandy shared the loss of her younger brother, who was only 55 years old. She captioned the old photo with a heartfelt message to her late brother while leaving out his name.

Sandy wrote about how they used to play Simon Says and ride around like explorers on their stick horses. She also spoke of how kind and gentle he was and how happy she was they got to reunite after so many years of not seeing each other.

Several castmates issued their condolences to Captain Sandy during this difficult time. Former guests like Roy Orbison Jr. and Michelle Damon also offered their heartfelt condolences to Sandy and her family. Even Sandy’s girlfriend, Leah Shafer, wrote under her post saying how much she feels her pain and loves her. Fellow captain Lee Rosbach said he was sorry; she had to suffer such a loss. Captain Lee also lost his son, Joshua Rosbach, due to drug addiction while filming for the reality show.

The cast of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean‘ was hit by another tragic loss only last year. In October, Captain Howard, who appeared in season 1 of the show, passed away. According to Page Six, Mark died of hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Chief stewardess, Hannah Ferrier, sent the late captain a tribute letting him know he would be missed. Hopefully, Captain Sandy Yawn will be able to overcome this difficult time.

