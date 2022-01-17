1000-LB Sisters ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Admits ‘Gage Comes Before Tammy’ & Reveals She’s Moving! By

In the newest episode of 1000-Lb sisters, Tammy and Amy Slaton seem to be splitting up. Amy opens up to Tammy that she plans to move to another house with her son and husband — which means Tammy will have to live alone and care for herself.

A recent preview clip of 1000-Lb Sisters, posted on January 17, reveals Amy is moving out with Gage and Michael. Tammy’s reaction to the good news wasn’t what Amy expected; all she said was, ‘Okay. Whatever.’ Despite her reaction, Amy asks Tammy if she will come and see her new place in their hometown. All Tammy wanted to know, however, is if the house would be accessible to her considering she is still working on her weight. Amy explains the porch isn’t too high, but they will make a ramp for her wheelchair.

Amy tells her sister why she would want to move out, even after Tammy’s recent health scare. Amy explains she just wants a place to call her own as she recalls they used to live in a rented house while growing up. Amy says she doesn’t want Gage to go through the stress of thinking about rent every month. Amy brags about the house having a lot of space, including a spare bedroom, huge kitchen, and even an office for her. Tammy still congratulated Amy and said she was proud of her even though she seemed sad.

Tammy explains that she wants her sister to be happy and go for it in another scene. However, when Amy asks if she will be okay on her own, Tammy just says they will have to find out. In another interview, Amy says the last time her sister was alone, the reality star ended up with Pneumonia and on life support. The 34-year-old mother then insists that she has to do what is suitable for her family and that Gage comes first before Tammy.

Amy has spoken with Michael about the move and her fears for Tammy’s health when she is no longer there to take care of her. But Amy knows Tammy hasn’t followed the doctor’s orders on her diet and exercise habits. Amy even shares her fears about Tammy’s ex Philip, who she says is terrible news for her sister’s weight loss journey. Philip is popularly known as a BBW King on social media because of his love for big women. Philip and Tammy’s secret relationship could be why Amy doesn’t want to be around her sister anymore.

