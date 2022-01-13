Real Housewives of Salt Lake City RHOSLC: Andy Cohen Teases Upcoming ‘Jaw-Dropping’ Plot Twist That Will ‘Rock’ The Cast And Talks Mary Cosby Exit! By

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast filmed the Season 2 reunion last week and was hit by a jaw-dropper, according to reunion host, Andy Cohen.

“The women saw the remaining six or seven episodes before the reunion, and there’s something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the ‘Housewives,’” Cohen revealed on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy,” on Tuesday.

Cohen said that the women were asked to view the remainder of the season ahead of the reunion taping so they could be prepared to discuss the entire season.

“When you see this play out and you realize that this was shown to the women the day before they shot the reunion and then they had to deal with it at the reunion, you will be quite engaged,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host said.

Cohen teased that the plot twist will go down in one of the next two episodes, which were filmed while the cast visited Zion National Park. There are five or six episodes remaining in the season.

Cohen also weighed in on Mary Cosby’s decision to skip out on filming the reunion series. He shared that he was disappointed by Mary’s absence but not surprised.

“I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air [for my CNN special]. We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore,” he said.

Cohen added that whenever “Housewives” pull reunion no-shows, it prevents them from getting their side of the story out to viewers.

“This is what I dislike about people not showing up to the reunion — you allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture,” he said. “I’d much rather hear from her, and the truth of the matter is she was a huge part of the success of this show.”

A source dished to Page Six about Mary’s cut and run, alleging that she did not show up because she “did not want to confront the controversy surrounding her this season.”

“Skipping out on the reunion is a big no-no for ‘Housewives,’” the insider said. “This was the kiss of death for Mary. She hardly has any alliances left in the cast, who hoped she would have shown up to the reunion to take accountability for her behavior and the allegations about her church.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” airs Sundays at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips